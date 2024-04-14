Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz will take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. This highly anticipated game marks the fourth and final showdown between the two teams this season, with the Warriors emerging victorious in all three previous encounters.

Despite being out of playoff contention, the Jazz have displayed unwavering resilience as they approach the end of the season. They enter this matchup on a two-game winning streak, having recently defeated the LA Clippers. Furthermore, Utah has been buoyed by the impressive performances of its young talents, showcasing the team's depth and potential for the future.

On the other hand, the Warriors experienced a setback with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, solidifying their position in 10th place in the Western Conference. As a result, they are now set to compete on the road in a play-in game, adding even more intensity to this final matchup against the Jazz.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors injury report

Utah Jazz injury report for April 14

The Utah Jazz injury report includes six players: Collin Sexton is listed as questionable due to illness, while John Collins (back), Jordan Clarkson (back), Kris Dunn (foot), Walker Kessler (nose) and Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) will all remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury John Collins out back Jordan Clarkson out back Kris Dunn out foot Walker Kessler out nose Collin Sexton questionable illness Lauri Markkanen out shoulder

Golden State Warriors injury report for April 14

The Golden State Warriors' injury report also comprises six players. Gary Payton II is out with a calf injury. Additionally, Steph Curry (right ankle), Klay Thompson (knee), Chris Paul (left hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis) and Draymond Green (right knee) are all questionable.

Player Status Injury Steph Curry questionable right ankle sprain Draymond Green questionable right knee contusion Jonathan Kuminga questionable pelvis Chris Paul questionable left hamstring tightness Gary Payton II out calf Klay Thompson questionable knee

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Keyonte George Talen Horton-Tucker Jason Preston SG Collin Sexton Johnny Juzang Kira Lewis Jr. SF Luka Samanic Brice Sensabaugh PF Taylor Hendricks Darius Bazley Micah Potter C Omer Yurtseven Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski Pat Spencer SF Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga Usman Garuba C Tryace Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Dario Saric

How to watch Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors?

The marquee Western Conference matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors will be aired locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and KJZZ network for home and away coverage, with tipoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

The game will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

The Golden State Warriors have been on a solid streak lately, winning three of their last four games and two of their previous three at home. Their offensive performance has been particularly impressive, averaging more than 114 points per game in their last three outings. Moreover, they've been incredibly efficient, shooting over 50.0% from the field during this stretch.

Despite securing two consecutive victories, the Utah Jazz have struggled on the road, losing nine of their last 10 away games. Offensively, they've encountered some difficulties, averaging less than 110 points per game in their most recent three outings.