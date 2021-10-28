Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will lock horns with the Houston Rockets in an exciting 2021-22 NBA matchup at the Toyota Center on Thursday. The Rockets will hope to turn things around by securing a win in this game. They currently have just a solitary win in four games, so they'll look to turn things around with a win against the Jazz on Thursday.

The Rockets' last game ended in a 116-106 loss against the Mavericks. The team has shown glimpses of brilliance, but the young team has fallen short of wins. Rookie guard Jalen Green has looked impeccable thus far, and will hope to continue putting up big performances as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have once again proven to be an exciting team to watch in the league. They have won all their three games thus far. In their last clash against the Nuggets, the Jazz secured an impressive 122-110 win. As many as seven players from the Jazz scored at least ten points in the game to lead the team to victory.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have reported Bojan Bogdanovic, Eric Paschall and Miye Oni as questionable for the game against the Rockets. They will also miss out on the services of Rudy Gay due to a right heel injury. Meanwhile, Udoka Azubuike has been ruled out of the game because of G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gay Out Right Heel Injury Udoka Azubuike Out G- League Assignment Bojan Bogdanovic Questionable Illness Miye Oni Questionable Illness Eric Paschall Questionable Facial Infection

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets have listed Danuel Hose Jr. out for their game on Thursday. Their two-way players - Garrison Mathews and Daishen Nix - will also be out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Danuel House Jr. Out Right Foot Sprain Garrison Mathews Out G -League [Two-way contract] Daishen Nix Out G - League [Two -way contract]

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings

The Jazz could go proceed with the same lineup they played in the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should feature in the backcourt. Bojan Bogdanovic has been listed as questionable for this game. If he does not start, the Jazz may give Jordan Clarkson or Joe Ingles a chance to start against the Rockets. Royce O'Neale will likely play the power forward position, and Ruy Gobert should, as usual, start at center.

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. should play in the backcourt for the Rockets. The two youngsters are capable of producing brilliant performances, and hold the key to the Rockets' chances of winning this game.

Christian Wood and Jae' Sean Tate could feature in the frontcourt. Daniel Theis should be the starting center for the team. They will hope to keep their past disappointments aside and produce a stunning performance to get their second win of the season at the expense of the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley; Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Rudy Gobert.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Jalen Green; Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr.; Small Forward - Jae' Sean Tate'; Power Forward - Christian Wood; Center - Daniel Theis.

