Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

The Houston Rockets are looking to solidify their hold on the No. 2 spot in the West when they welcome the Utah Jazz at the Toyota Center on Wednesday. It's the third and final matchup of the season between the two teams. The Rockets will look to win the season series and help the Jazz increase their odds of winning the lottery.

Utah shocked the Rockets in their first meeting on Feb. 22, beating the heavy favorites 124-115 at the Delta Center. The two teams met again on March 27, but the Rockets were not messing around to earn the 121-110 win. Houston has won four of the last six matches since Jan. 20, 2024.

Fans can watch the game on KJZZ in Utah and the Space City Home Network in Houston. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass. The tipoff is scheduled at 8 p.m. IST.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Jazz (+1050) vs. Rockets (-2500)

Spread: Jazz +17.5 (-110) vs. Rockets -17.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz o226.5 (-112) vs. Rockets u226.5 (-109)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Preview

The Jazz own the worst record in the NBA at 16-60. They are heading to the lottery, hoping to have the best odds to land the No. 1 pick. They have no incentive to win this game since Cooper Flagg, the consensus first pick, could be on the line.

On the other hand, the Rockets need at least a couple of games to solidify their hold on the No. 2 spot. They are 49-27 and are ahead of the Denver Nuggets by two games with six games remaining. Their best chance to advance to the second round is to have homecourt advantage.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups

Jazz

G - Isaiah Collier | G - Brice Sensebaugh | F - Kenyon Martin Jr. | F - Kyle Filipowski | C - Walker Kessler

Rockets

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Jalen Green | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Amen Thompson | C - Alperen Sengun

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Betting Tips

Jalen Green has an over/under of 23.5 points via Bet365. He's favored to go UNDER (-120), which is not a bad bet to make. Green has gone UNDER 23.5 points in his past two games, including a nine-point effort in the loss to the LA Lakers.

Alperen Sengun is favored to go OVER (-130) 18.5 points via FanDuel. The All-Star center has scored at least 19 points once in his last six games. He's due for a big game, so take the chance and bet on Sengun to score 19 points or more on Wednesday.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Prediction

The Rockets are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Jazz, who likely prefer to lose anyway. This is an easy bet to make, with Houston predicted to get the win, the Jazz covering the spread, and the total going OVER 226.5 points.

