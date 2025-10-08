Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 8, 2025

The NBA preseason continues this Wednesday as the Houston Rockets host the Utah Jazz, featuring two Western Conference squads brimming with young prospects but moving in different developmental directions.
The Rockets opened their preseason with a 122-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, displaying their youth movement even without major offseason addition Kevin Durant, who is expected to suit up against the Jazz, who will mark their preseason debut.
Here’s a preview of Tuesday’s Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets game, scheduled to tip off 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center.
Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Jazz (+375) vs Rockets (-500)
Spread: Jazz +11.5 (-110) vs Rockets -11.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Jazz o223.5 (-110) vs Rockets u223.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets preview
The Jazz enter their first preseason outing short-handed, with several key players sidelined, including former All-Star Lauri Markkanen (left wrist contusion), Georges Niang (left foot stress reaction) and promising young talents Kyle Filipowski (lower back management), Isaiah Collier (right hamstring strain) and Walker Kessler (left shoulder bursitis).
Despite these absences, Utah still boasts young depth with Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks and rookies Ace Bailey and Walt Clayton Jr. expected to see extended minutes.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are relatively healthy, with Durant set for his preseason debut. Only Dorian Finney-Smith and Steven Adams remain out, clearing the way for a probable starting five of Durant, Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.
In their win over Atlanta, Sengun and Thompson combined for 30 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and the main storyline for this matchup will be Durant’s integration with the young core, alongside Sheppard’s performance, as the rookie is expected to take on a larger role following Fred VanVleet’s ACL injury.
Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets betting tips
- Player prop odds have yet to be released as of publication.
Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets prediction
The Rockets hold clear advantages in both depth and health, and their bench has already proven productive. In their first game, JD Davison scored 17, while Kevon Harris added nine, and Clint Capela, Josh Okogie, Steven Adams and Aaron Holiday each contributed eight. That level of balance is invaluable in preseason play.
Our prediction: Rockets win by 21.
