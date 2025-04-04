Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4, 2025

The Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Utah is last in the West with a 16-61 record, while Indiana is fourth in the East with a 45-31 record.

The two teams have faced off 99 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 50-49 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Feb. 3 when Indiana won 112-111 behind Pascal Siakam’s 22 points. John Collins led the Jazz with 21 points.

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 4, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and KJZZ. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Jazz (+810) vs. Pacers (-1350)

Spread: Jazz (+15.5) vs. Pacers (-15.5)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o235.5) vs. Pacers -110 (u235.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Jazz have the worst record in the league and have been out of playoff contention for quite some time. Their next goal should be to focus on the draft and build in the offseason to form a competitive team around Lauri Markkanen.

Utah is on a seven-game losing streak and has lost nine of its past 10 games. It most recently suffered a lopsided 143-105 loss against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Isaiah Collier led the team with a double-double of 22 points and 10 assists, while Collin Sexton added 18 points.

The Pacers are fourth in the East and have opened up a 3.0-game lead over the fifth-placed Milwaukee Bucks. They cannot just afford to relax yet as Milwaukee and the Detroit Pistons are within striking distance. It is pivotal for Indy to get the fourth seed to confirm home court for the first series of the playoffs at least.

Indiana is on a two-game winning streak and is coming off of a 119-105 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 10 assists, while Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam contributed 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Collin Sexton’s points total is set at 18.5. He scored 18 points or more in three straight games. Going by his recent record, the safe bet is to go over.

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 19.5. With Siakam questionable, Hali should have even a larger offensive load than he normally does. Bet on the over.

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers favor Indiana to get an easy win at home. This is the safe bet as Utah has lost nine of its past 10 games by an average of 21.1 points. Expect the Pacers to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 235.5 points.

