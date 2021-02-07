Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - February 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two of the league's best sides compete in a marquee matchup on Sunday night as the Indiana Pacers (12-11) welcome the Utah Jazz (18-5).

Coach Snyder's Jazz were lethal throughout January and look to have continued that into February, dominating their last three opponents to start the month. Currently leading the Los Angeles franchises in the west, Utah have all the ingredients to go one step further this year and make it to the Western Conference Finals.

Their opponents on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers, have hit a sticky patch of form recently, losing 4 of their last 5 games. The fact that this has been a disappointment shows just how promising the Pacers are considering preseason scepticism from the league's media.

Domantas Sabonis has been prolific on offense for the Indiana Pacers and is a sure selection for the All-Star game. Meanwhile, center Myles Turner is on a mission to dethrone Giannis Antetokounmpo as the league's Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 3.7 blocks and 1.7 steals already this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 7th, 2021 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, February 7th 11:30 PM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Utah Jazz Preview

After the Denver Nuggets broke the Utah Jazz's 11-game winning streak last Sunday, the Jazz returned to dominate this week with three wins in a row over the Pistons, Hawks and Hornets. The Jazz remain the only team with both a top-5 offense and defense and are arguably the most complete side in the league currently.

The Utah Jazz have won 13 of their past 14 matchups, in 12 of which they have triumphed by 10 points or more. Jordan Clarkson has all the hallmarks of being named Sixth Man of the Year while leaders Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have been putting on a show to silence the doubters they have faced in the media. Nobody is doubting the Jazz's credentials anymore and if they keep up their current form, we could see them finish in the West's top three positions - if not top.

Key Player - Bojan Bogdanovic

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic's form has exploded recently, with the 31 year-old averaging 26.2 points over the last five encounters, signifcantly more than his 15.8 for the season.

The Utah Jazz currently lead the league in three-pointers made per game, in large part thanks to the Croatian's contributions. Bogdanovic drained 4 threes in 90 seconds against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and is currently averaging 42.3% from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic led the Utah Jazz in scoring against Charlotte and has been his side's highest-scoring starter in 4 of the last 5 games. The Jazz have been deadly on offense since turning around their early-season inconsistency, with Bogdanovic also returning to the form Jazz fans were used to last year.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Donovan Mitchell, G Mike Conley Jr. (Q), F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers will be hoping to address their recent slide in form when they welcome the red-hot Utah Jazz on Sunday. Prior to their recent regression, the Pacers were 11-7 and on the heels of the East's best, but have since fallen to only one game above .500.

As with previous seasons though, the Indiana Pacers will continue to defy the critics and remain one of the most consistent sides in the league. Their last win came on Tuesday, against the 5th-toughest defense in the NBA in the Memphis Grizzlies.

Indiana Pacers' starters scorched out to a 71-50 half time lead with all 5 combining for 106 points on the night. Therefore, fans can be assured their side won't be fearful of Utah Jazz's efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis shoots for Indiana Pacers

Since the Victor Oladipo trade, Domantas Sabonis has taken on the reigns of the Indiana Pacers primary offensive threat and has been explosive ever since. In their back-to-back games this week against Memphis and Milwaukee, the forward scored 65 points and 15 rebounds as he continues to cement his place in the All-Star starter conversation.

Ladies and gentleman do not sleep on Domantas Sabonis.



One of the most underrated players in the league 💪 pic.twitter.com/aox06fJkiL — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) February 3, 2021

Sabonis has always been a prolific rebounder and is averaging 11.8 boards this season along with 21 points per game as the Indiana Pacers leader on offense.

Despite having career-high points last year for the Indiana Pacers, Sabonis has taken on the responsibility of increased shots taken and is shooting at a higher rate on both 2 and 3-point field goals. The 24-year old is also averaging 5.7 assists as he continues to develop his all round game, becoming one of the most exciting young talents in the league.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Jeremy Lamb, G Malcolm Brogdon, F Domantas Sabonis, F Justin Holiday, C Myles Turner

Jazz vs Pacers Prediction

Sunday night's game is expected to be an enthralling encounter between two of the league's best sides. Both have prolific scorers who are firing on all cylinders at the moment. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, the Utah Jazz come into this fixture as one of the NBA's most complete teams and with the best record.

The Jazz have more weapons with which to hurt the Indiana Pacers' weaker defense and look to have gained a lot of experience from last season's disappointment which they are using to sweep aside their opposition.

Where to watch Jazz vs Pacers

For fans in America, the game will be televised live on AT&T Sportsnet as well as on Fox Sports Indiana. International viewers will be able to stream the game with an NBA League Pass.