Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz take on the LA Clippers in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup as two in-form sides from the West go head to head at the Staples Center. This will be the first of a two-game mini-series between the two sides.

The Utah Jazz have now registered eight consecutive wins after beating the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, have registered four straight wins. Their last game against the Miami Heat was probably the best one in this sequence, as they were without the star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul Goerge.

The Utah Jazz have managed to beat some quality sides like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics during this period.

Their next opponent, the LA Clippers, will be no different in terms of quality as Tyronn Lue's side look to extend their formidable win streak.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Injury Updates

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley

Advertisement

The Utah Jazz have been brilliant this season, as they have had a near full-strength squad available for most of their games.

The only key player listed as of now is starting guard Mike Conley. The Utah Jazz guard hasn't played in the last five games, as he deals with soreness in his right hamstring.

Rookie Elijah Hughes is another player who is listed out at the moment with an ankle injury. He did not feature in the last game against the 76ers too.

Injured: Mike Conley, Elijah Hughes.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

LA Clippers

LA Clippers' Paul George (left) in action

The LA Clippers have dealt with multiple injury blows in the last few weeks. The list includes star duo Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (foot) along with starter Nicholas Batum (concussion).

Advertisement

Despite none of these players featuring in their last game, the LA Clippers still beat the Miami Heat 125-118. No timetable is available for either of the three players to return to action, as Batum and George are ruled out, while Leonard is listed as questionable.

Rookie Jay Scrubb, who hasn't featured this season, will continue to stay out for a while, as he recovers from his foot injury.

Clippers Injury Report for tomorrow vs UTAH:



Nicolas Batum (Concussion) and

Paul George (Bone Edema Right Toe) are OUT.



Kawhi Leonard (Left Lower Leg Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE — Kristina Pink (@Kristina_Pink) February 17, 2021

Injured: Paul George, Nicholas Batum, Jay Scrubb.

Doubtful: Kawhi Leonard.

Unavailable: None.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz lineup looks solid at the moment, and it's unlikely Snyder will make changes to it.

Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles will continue to pair up on the backcourt with Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a season-high 40 point game against the 76ers. Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic should continue their frontcourt partnership.

The likes of Derrick Favors, Georges Niang and Miye Oni are expected to continue providing backup for the frontcourt stars and play vital minutes.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers look likely to play a makeshift starting 5 again due to their plethora of injury woes.

If Kawhi Leonard makes his return, Reggie Jackson will likely not start the game. Marcus Morris, who was key in the win against the Miami Heat, looks likely to keep his place, though. Serge Ibaka is expected to partner with the duo to complete the frontcourt. Patrick Patterson and Ivica Zubac could play their rotation minutes.

The backcourt should see Patrick Beverley return to the lineup, in which case Terrance Mann will be sent back to the bench, considering Lou William's form as a starter. Amir Coffey and Luke Kennard could be the alternative guards to feature in the rotation.

Advertisement

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Donovan Mitchell, G - Joe Ingles, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverley, G - Lou Williams, F - Kawhi Leonard, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Serge Ibaka.