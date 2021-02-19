Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a blockbuster matchup between two of the best sides in the NBA Western Conference, the Utah Jazz travel to Staples Center to take on the LA Clippers. Both teams have injury concerns and will be missing key starting players in this matchup.
The LA Clippers have relied on the prolific consistency of Kawhi Leonard but have struggled in recent games due to the absence of Paul George. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have emerged as the most efficient team in the current NBA season thus far. Both teams have the players to pull off a victory, although the Utah Jazz will be confident after their comfortable 114-96 win in the last game against the Clippers.
Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates
Utah Jazz
In Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz have one of the best shooting guards in the league. On the other end, they have relied on the defensive omnipresence of Rudy Gobert, who has allowed the Jazz’s offensive players to play freely while chipping in with 14.2 points per game himself.
The Utah Jazz's only absentee is their second-best offensive player this season in the form of Mike Conley. Nonetheless, the Jazz will be expecting to pull off a repeat against an injury-hit LA Clippers roster.
LA Clippers
The absence of Paul George has been a major blow for the LA Clippers, and Kawhi Leonard is also questionable for the match against the Utah Jazz. The duo was missing in their last match, which was a major reason for their blowout loss.
The presence of Lou Williams and the return of Patrick Beverley has been crucial for the LA Clippers, but they will be concerned if Leonard and George end up missing another game.
Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz have a largely injury-free roster and will be without Mike Conley at the Point Guard position. Joe Ingles is expected to get another start while the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson will look to continue their prolific form.
Clarkson is the frontrunner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, and will be instrumental in the Utah Jazz’s postseason push. Rudy Gobert is also fit to start at Center.
LA Clippers
The LA Clippers have a number of injury concerns and will be hoping that Kawhi Leonard can feature in the lineup. Paul George has been ruled out, and so have the likes of Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum.
Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley should be the starting guards, with Serge Ibaka taking up the Center position again.
Reggie Jackson has been in good scoring form of late and might be required to take up part of the offensive responsibility, especially if Leonard sits out.
Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup
Guard - Mike Conley, Guard - Donovan Mitchell, Forward - Royce O'Neale, Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic, Center - Rudy Gobert
LA Clippers Predicted Lineup
Guard - Patrick Beverley, Guard - Paul George, Forward- Kawhi Leonard, Forward- Nicolas Batum, Center- Serge IbakaPublished 19 Feb 2021, 19:14 IST