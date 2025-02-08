Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025

The Utah Jazz continue their Western Conference road trip with a visit to the Intuit Dome on Saturday to take on the LA Clippers.

A talented Clippers (28-23) roster sit just outside the top six in the West. Tyronn Lue's team put together four-win and five-win streaks in Novembers but have struggled to string together victories and find that level of consistency in 2025.

Utah (12-38) is battling hard to work their way out of the bottom of the Western Conference, winning two of their last four games. Wins over the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors will provide some much-needed confidence to Will Hardy's team.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips

The LA Clippers take on the Utah Jazz at the Intuit Dome on Saturday Feb. 8, with the game set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m.PST).

The game will be available to watch locally on KJZZ and FDSSC. Fans looking to stream the game can also catch the action on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Jazz (+750), Clippers (-1400)

Spread: +15.5, (-115), +15.5 (-105)

Total (Over/Under): Over 224.5 (-110), Under 224.5 (-110)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers preview

LA Clippers guard James Harden is defended by Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton at Intuit Dome. Photo Credit: Imagn

It has been a rough 2024-25 campaign for the Utah Jazz. The team has managed just 12 wins over their first 50 games of the season and are 14th in the Western Conference.

The Jazz have a dismal 7-20 record in away games and come into the Saturday's encounter at the Intuit Dome as heavy underdogs. Utah has won two of their last 10 games and has an overall 4-29 record against Western Conference opponents.

Utah is coming off a thrilling 135-127 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night and will have limited time to rest up for this difficult matchup.

Lauri Markkanen has been one of the few bright spots for a Jazz roster that has struggled on both the offensive and defensive fronts. The Finnish power forward leads the roster with 19.3 points per game and has also chipped in with 6.3 rpg, 1.7 apg and 0.7 spg.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, wil look to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday. Losses to the Toronto Raptors, LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers has seen the Clippers drop to seventg in the West with a 28-23 record.

Los Angeles have been significantly better at home, with a 17-10 record at the Intuit Dome versus a 11-13 record in road games. The Clippers have won just four of their last 10 games and will be looking to get back to winning ways with a victory over the lowly Jazz.

A solid defense has been the key to the Clippers success this season. The team is conceding just 107.7 ppg to opponents, which is the third-fewest in the NBA.

On the offensive front, Norman Powell has been the standout player for Los Angeles. The sharpshooting guard is averaging 23.9 ppg.

The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers have already met twice this season with the Clippers winning those two matchups.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers betting tips

Walker Kessler has been tremendous on the boards over the first half of the season. The 7-footer ranks seventh in the NBA with an incredible 11.6 rpg. Kessler's rebound total is set at 11.5, and the Jazz's big man should be able to go over that number.

James Harden has been a key figure for the Clippers over the 2024-25 campign. The veteran guard ranks second in the team with 21.3 ppg. His point total for Saturday is set at 22.5, which seems high. Expect him to finish with less than 22.5 points.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers prediction

The Jazz are coming off a gruelling overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night where they were pushed to their limits.

Five different Utah players were on the court for 35 minutes or more. The players will come into Saturday's game on very little rest and it is tough to see how they will keep up with a talented Clippers team. Expect the Clippers to win this home game easily, and they should win by more than the 15.5-point spread.

