Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 17, 2024

The Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers matchup is one of the 10 games scheduled for Sunday. Both teams are in the bottom five of the Western Conference standings. Utah is last with a 3-9 record, while LA is 11th with a 6-7 record and has lost three games on the trot.

The two teams have faced each other on 201 occasions in the regular season, with Utah holding a significant 116-85 lead. They clashed four times last season and split the series. They met most recently on April 12, a game that the Jazz won 110-109 behind Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s 27 points off of the bench. LA was led by Bones Hyland’s 20 points.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers game is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Intuit Dome. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal and KJZZ. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Jazz (+375) vs. Clippers (-500)

Spread: Jazz (+10) vs. Clippers (-11)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o221.5) vs. Clippers -110 (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers preview

The Jazz are a rebuilding team and aren’t expected to contend in a tough Western Conference. They are coming off of a 121-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Lauri Markkanen found his stride with 25 points, but the team had no answers for De’Aaron Fox’s 49 points and nine assists.

Despite playing without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers started the season strong. They were 6-3 until the past week, but a three-game losing streak has snapped their momentum. LA is coming off a blowout 125-104 loss to the Houston Rockets in an Emirates NBA Cup game on Friday.

James Harden led the team with 21 points, but the rest of the starters struggled. Norman Powell, who was having a great start to the season, put up just eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Powell needs to get going, as Harden by himself cannot lead the Clippers to wins.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers betting props

Collin Sexton’s points total is set at 14.5. Oddsmakers favor him to go over, and this seems like a safe bet, as he averages 15.9 points per game on the season.

Norman Powell’s point total is set at 19.5. After a tough game on Friday, expect Powell to have a bounceback matchup against the struggling Jazz.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers prediction

The Clippers are heavily favored by the oddsmakers to win this game at home. While they are expected to get the win, their recent struggles imply they might not cover the spread. Otherwise, this should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 221.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback