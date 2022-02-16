Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers are gearing up to host the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday in this matchup between two teams with championship aspirations.

The Jazz are coming into this contest seemingly back in top form following a terrible run as they have won their last six games. Utah have won 36 games and have lost 21 this season. They are 21-10 at home and find themselves four games behind the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the highly competitive Western Conference. Injuries have plagued the team and their championship aspirations appear to be crumbling right in front of them.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming into this game with a 26-31 record as they continue to hover around the .500 mark for the season. For all their championship aspirations, the Lakers have struggled immensely on the court and are in desperate need of good results. They have lost seven of their last ten games and are 17-13 at home this season as they come into this game hoping to break their three-game losing streak.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Utah's defensive phenom Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz are coming into this game with a nearly clean bill of health as the only possible absentee for Donovan Mitchell and company is Rudy Gay. He is suffering from knee soreness as is listed as questionable after continuing to be monitored on a day-to-day basis. Other than Gay, every other player is available for action.

Player Status Reason Rudy Gay Questionable Knee soreness

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers

Unlike the Jazz, the Lakers have a couple of key absentees as Carmelo Anthony and Avery Bradley are out for this game due to hamstring and knee issues respectively. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are also being monitored on a day-to-day basis but will in all likelihood play against Utah.

Players Status Reason Carmelo Anthony Out Hamstring Avery Bradley Out Knee

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt for the Jazz while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. Rudy Gobert will be the center for the Jazz.

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk are all set to man the backcourt for the Lakers, with LeBron James and Stanley Johnson set to start in the frontcourt. Anthony Davis will start at center.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonovic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Rudy Gobert

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook; Shooting Guard - Malik Monk; Small Forward - Stanley Johnson; Power Forward - LeBron James; Center - Anthony Davis.

