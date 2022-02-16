×
Create
Notifications

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Lakers emerged victorious last time out against Utah
The Lakers emerged victorious last time out against Utah
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 07:39 PM IST
Preview

The LA Lakers are gearing up to host the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday in this matchup between two teams with championship aspirations.

The Jazz are coming into this contest seemingly back in top form following a terrible run as they have won their last six games. Utah have won 36 games and have lost 21 this season. They are 21-10 at home and find themselves four games behind the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the highly competitive Western Conference. Injuries have plagued the team and their championship aspirations appear to be crumbling right in front of them.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming into this game with a 26-31 record as they continue to hover around the .500 mark for the season. For all their championship aspirations, the Lakers have struggled immensely on the court and are in desperate need of good results. They have lost seven of their last ten games and are 17-13 at home this season as they come into this game hoping to break their three-game losing streak.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Utah&#039;s defensive phenom Rudy Gobert
Utah's defensive phenom Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz are coming into this game with a nearly clean bill of health as the only possible absentee for Donovan Mitchell and company is Rudy Gay. He is suffering from knee soreness as is listed as questionable after continuing to be monitored on a day-to-day basis. Other than Gay, every other player is available for action.

Player 

Status 

Reason

Rudy Gay Questionable Knee soreness 

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers
The Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers

Unlike the Jazz, the Lakers have a couple of key absentees as Carmelo Anthony and Avery Bradley are out for this game due to hamstring and knee issues respectively. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are also being monitored on a day-to-day basis but will in all likelihood play against Utah.

Players 

Status 

Reason

Carmelo Anthony Out Hamstring
Avery Bradley Out Knee 

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt for the Jazz while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. Rudy Gobert will be the center for the Jazz.

The Big Man is back! Drop 3 emojis that show how excited you were to see Rudy back in action last night ⤵️#SloMoPlay | @udo_llc https://t.co/nuFkIEYK6d

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk are all set to man the backcourt for the Lakers, with LeBron James and Stanley Johnson set to start in the frontcourt. Anthony Davis will start at center.

Your smooth Top Plays of the Week. @MichelobULTRA https://t.co/frN5WOLiwt

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonovic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Rudy Gobert

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook; Shooting Guard - Malik Monk; Small Forward - Stanley Johnson; Power Forward - LeBron James; Center - Anthony Davis.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win this game?

Utah Jazz

LA Lakers

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी