Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Nov. 19 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The LA Lakers continue their 2024 Emirates NBA Cup campaign on Tuesday when they host the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are the defending NBA Cup winners and got off to a great start with a 120-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs in their first group game.

Utah, on the other hand, lost its first group game of the tournament against the Phoenix Suns. Tuesday's matchup will be a clash of teams on the opposite ends of the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers have the third-best record in the West at 9-4 and are currently 6-0 at home. The Jazz have the worst record in the conference and fourth-worst in the NBA. They are coming off a 116-105 loss to the LA Clippers on Sunday at the Intuit Dome.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers injury reports

Jazz

The Utah Jazz have six players on their injury report, but only five are listed as out. Collin Sexton is tagged available and will be able to play tonight. Sexton is dealing with a fractured finger in his left hand but has not missed a game this season.

Micah Potter, Jason Preston and Oscar Tshiebwe are currently assigned to the NBA G League. Walker Kessler will miss his fifth straight game with right hip bursitis, while Taylor Hendricks has been ruled out for the season. Hendricks suffered a fractured right fibula on Oct. 28.

Lakers

The LA Lakers have seven players on their injury report, but only four have been confirmed as out. Jaxon Hayes has a sprained right ankle, while Jalen Hood-Schifino has a strained left hamstring. Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood continue to recover from offseason right foot and left knee surgeries, respectively.

Bronny James is doubtful with a left heel contusion and is unlikely to suit up tonight. Rui Hachimura is questionable due to a right ankle sprain, while Anthony Davis is probable with right plantar fasciitis. Davis is expected to get cleared before tip-off and start at center.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Jazz

G - Keyonte George | G - Collin Sexton | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Kyle Filipowski | C - John Collins

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Keyonte George Collin Sexton Lauri Markkanen John Collins Walker Kessler Isaiah Collier Jordan Clarkson Cody Williams Taylor Hendricks Kyle Filipowski Patty Mills Brice Sensabaugh Svi Mykhailiuk Oscar Tshiebwe Drew Eubanks Jason Preston Johnny Juzang Micah Potter

Lakers

G - Austin Reaves | G - Cam Reddish | F - Rui Hachimura | F - LeBron James | C - Anthony Davis

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Austin Reaves Cam Reddish Rui Hachimura LeBron James Anthony Davis Gabe Vincent D'Angelo Russell Dalton Knecht Jarred Vanderbilt Jaxson Hayes Bronny James Max Christie Maxwell Lewis Christian Wood Christian Kaloko Quincy Olivari Jalen Hood-Schifino Armel Traore

Note: Players in bold are out with injuries.

How to watch the Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers game?

The Jazz-Lakers game is scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. EST tip-off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It's available on local channels: SportsNet in Los Angeles and KJZZ in Salt Lake City.

The contest is also available via live stream on platforms such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

