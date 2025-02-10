Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The Utah Jazz and LA Lakers lock horns on Monday in a highly anticipated clash as superstar Luka Doncic potentially makes his debut in the Purple and Gold. The Jazz come into this contest with a 12-39 record on the season. They have lost their past two consecutive games.

They dropped their last outing 130-110 to the LA Clippers. It was a fairly competitive game for three quarters before the Jazz lost their footing in the final frame as the Clippers outscored them 36-24 in the fourth. Jordan Clarkson was Utah's best with 24 points, while Keyonte George had a 21-point night off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are surging with a 31-19 season record. They improved to 11-3 in their last 14 games and are on a five-game winning streak. In their previous outing, the Lakers recorded an impressive 124-117 win over the in-form Indiana Pacers.

Austin Reaves dropped a career-high 45 points to lead the Lakers to an improbable win sans Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura played an excellent cameo with a 24-point night.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers injury report for Feb. 10

Utah Jazz injury report

The Utah Jazz have ruled out Taylor Hendricks, KJ Martin and Collin Sexton. Hendricks has a right fibula fracture, Martin is ramping up, and Sexton has a left ankle sprain.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Dalton Knecht as questionable. Doncic is recovering from a left calf strain and hasn't played since Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, James has a left ankle soreness and missed the last game. Knecht returns to the team after the Lakers shockingly rescinded the trade to acquire Mark Williams. The rookie is on the injury report, citing 'personal reasons.'

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves (elbow) and Bronny James (forearm) are probable and doubtful, respectively. Reaves is expected to play, while Bronny will likely sit this game. Cam Reddish (personal), Maxi Kleber (foot) and Christian Wood (knee) are the three absentees.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 10

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart

The Jazz could start Isiah Collier and Jordan Clarkson in the backcourt. John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler will likely start in the frontcourt.

PG Isaiah Collier Keyonte George Elijah Harkless SG Jordan Clarkson Johnny Juzang Svi Mykhailiuk SF Lauri Markkenen Brice Sensabaugh Cody Williams PF John Collins Micah Potter C Walker Kessler Kyle Filipowski Oscar Tshiebwe

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers could start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves at the point and shooting guard positions. Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes will likely be the frontcourt trio.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Bronny James* SG Austin Reaves Shake Milton Jorda Goodwin SF Dorian Finney-Smith Rui Hachimura Dalton Knecht* PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris C Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Trey Jemison III

