Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th October 2019

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be looking to help the Lakers bounce back from an opening night loss

Match details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date and time: Friday, 25 October 2019, 10:30 PM (ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game result

Utah Jazz: 100 - 95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (23 October)

Los Angeles Lakers: 112-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (22 October)

Match overview

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz entered the season among the favorites to advance from the Western Conference, and both teams will be hoping to set the tone after underwhelming performances on opening night.

Despite huge excitement surrounding the franchise, the Lakers fell to an opening defeat to a Clippers team inspired by the brilliance of Kawhi Leonard. While Danny Green enjoyed a huge offensive night for the Lakers, there were few other positives, and Frank Vogel will need his superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis to step up against Utah.

Meanwhile, the Jazz managed to pick up a win in their first game, although the team struggled throughout against a young Oklahoma City team. Donovan Mitchell's fourth-quarter performance eventually proved the difference, although the Jazz will need more from the likes of Joe Ingles and Mike Conley following poor performances.

Key players

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points during Utah's win over the Thunder

Utah Jazz - Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell is widely viewed as a future All-Star and he was excellent during Utah's opening night win over the Thunder. The 23-year-old finished with 32 points from just 22 shots, while also recording a career-high 12 rebounds. He will once again be the focal point of Utah's offense against the Lakers, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in Los Angeles on national television.

Los Angeles Lakers - Anthony Davis

Davis established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the NBA during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, although the 26-year-old struggled against the Clippers on his Laker debut. Nevertheless, Davis should be able to bounce back in his first home game as LeBron continues to defer to the six-time All-Star.

Predicted starting lineups

Utah Jazz: Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Avery Bradley

Jazz vs Lakers match prediction

Both teams were less than convincing on opening night, although the Lakers will be under the most pressure as they look to pick up a first win on their own court. Facing off against one of the NBA's best defenses is less than ideal for Frank Vogel's side, however, with an extra day of rest and homecourt advantage, the Lakers should have enough to pick up a first win of the season.

Where to watch Jazz vs Lakers?

The game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.