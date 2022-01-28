Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies will clash in an NBA regular-season game at the FedEx Forum Arena on Saturday, January 28. Both teams met earlier this season and the Grizzlies emerged triumphant with a 119-118 win.
The Utah Jazz come into this game after suffering their third consecutive defeat. Their opponent, the Phoenix Suns, proved to be too good for them as they walked away with a 105-97 victory. Devin Booker scored 43 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Suns. The Jazz will now be desperate to get back to winning, as they have not had a great run in the past month and further setbacks will only push them lower in the standings.
The Grizzlies, on the other hand, got another stunning win over the San Antonio Spurs. Ja Morant scored 41 points to show fans that he was worthy of his All-Star selection. The 22-year-old has been solid all year and his brilliance has undoubtedly been a big factor in the Memphis Grizzlies' success.
Utah Jazz Injury Report
Reigning defensive player of the year, Rudy Gobert has been ruled out of the game due to a left calf strain. Donovan Mitchell and Trent Forrest are both listed as questionable due to injuries.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Grizzlies have listed Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson out for the game due to health and safety protocols. Dillion Brooks remains sidelined as well due to a left ankle sprain. Two-way player Tyrell Terry has been ruled out due to G-League commitments.
Jazz vs Grizzlies: Predicted Starting Lineups
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz will go with their backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell for this matchup. Mitchell is listed as questionable, but given the magnitude of the game, he might be looking to play through injury and help the team on Friday. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will start in the frontcourt, while Hassan Whiteside replaces Rudy Gobert at center.
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will man the backcourt for the Grizzlies. Youngsters Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. will occupy the frontcourt while Steven Adams starts at center. The Grizzlies have solid players like De'Anthony Melton and John Konchar who can do great things coming off the bench. Brandon Clarke has also proven to be a great defensive presence for them and his ability to make things happen on offense is a bonus for the team.
Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s
Utah
Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Hassan Whiteside
Memphis
Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams