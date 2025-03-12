Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 12 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz are on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The two teams have had opposite fortunes this season. Utah is last in the West with a 15-50 record, while Memphis is fourth in the same conference with a 41-24 record.

Ad

The Jazz are coming off a 114-108 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. Utah had a great final quarter, outscoring Boston 39-24, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

Three Jazz players had double-doubles, led by John Collins’ 28 points and 10 rebounds. Collin Sexton had 16 points and 13 assists, while Walker Kessler had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Utah has lost six straight games and is just 7-26 on the road. The team is unlikely to cause major concerns for Memphis.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 120-118 on Monday. Ja Morant was at his absolute best with 29 points and 12 assists. Memphis has done a great job of bouncing back from a poor 2023-24 season where it finished 13th in the conference with just 27 wins.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The two Western Conference franchises have met on 107 occasions, with Utah holding a 67-40 lead. They have already met twice this season, with Memphis winning both games. They last played on Jan. 25, when Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points and two blocks to lead the Grizzlies to a 125-103 win. Collin Sexton led Utah with 20 points and four assists in that one.

Ad

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports

Jazz injury report for March 12

The Jazz are dealing with a plethora of injuries: Lauri Markkanen (back), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Jaden Springer (back) are questionable for the game, while Keyonte George is doubtful with a foot injury. Taylor Hendricks (broken right leg) and Oscar Tshiebwe (illness) are out.

Grizzlies injury report for March 12

The Grizzlies will miss the interior defensive presence of Jaren Jackson Jr., who is out with an ankle injury. Santi Aldama (calf) and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery) are out as well.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke (knee) and Zach Edey (ankle) are questionable for Wednesday’s game.

Here’s a look at the Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies’ starting lineups and depth charts for March 12.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups and depth chart

Jazz starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Isaiah Collier Keyonte George (DD) Elijah Harkless SG Collin Sexton Johnny Juzang Keyonte George (DD) SF Lauri Markkanen (DD) Brice Sensabaugh Cody Williams PF John Collins KJ Martin Lauri Markkanen (DD) C Walker Kessler Kyle Filipowski John Collins

Ad

*DD indicates day-to-day

Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Luke Kennard SF Jaylen Wells GG Jackson Vince Williams Jr. PF GG Jackson Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson C Zach Edey (DD) Brandon Clarke (DD) Jay Huff

Ad

Where and how to watch Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies game will tip off at 8 p.m. EDT at FedExForum in Memphis. The game will be broadcast locally on KJZZ and FDSNSE-MEM/WMC-TV. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback