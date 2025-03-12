Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2025

The Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Memphis is fourth in the West with a 41-24 record, while Utah is last with a 15-50 record.

The two teams have played each other 107 times in the regular season, with the Jazz holding a 67-40 lead. This will be their third of four games this season, with Memphis winning the past two games. They last played on Jan. 25 when the Grizzlies won 125-103 behind Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 28 points. Collin Sexton led Utah with 20 points.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and odds

The Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 12, at FedExForum. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNSE-MEM/WMC-TV and KJZZ. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Jazz (+575) vs. Grizzlies (-850)

Spread: Jazz (+12.5) vs. Grizzlies (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o246.5) vs. Grizzlies -110 (u246.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Jazz are all but out of postseason contention. They have lost six games on the trot and have won just two of their past 10 games. They are also without several of their key players, including Lauri Markkanen (back) and Jordan Clarkson (foot). Both are questionable for Wednesday’s game as well.

Utah is coming off of a 114-108 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. John Collins led the team with a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds. Collin Sexton (16 points and 13 assists) and Walker Kessler (11 points and 10 rebounds) had double-doubles as well. Brice Sensabaugh contributed 22 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a close 120-118 win against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Ja Morant led the team with 29 points and 12 assists. Memphis has won three straight games and is 5-5 over the past 10.

Memphis is without Jaren Jackson Jr. who is dealing with an ankle injury. The team needs to ensure it doesn’t fall in the standings in Jackson’s absence.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props

Lauri Markkanen’s points total is set at 18.5. If he plays, the oddsmakers favor him to cross that mark. And so do we.

Ja Morant’s points total is set at 26.5. He has crossed that mark in three straight games and should be able to do so Wednesday as well.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Grizzlies to get a convincing win at home. While we expect Memphis to win, it could struggle to cover the spread in a close game where the team total should stay under 246.5 points.

