Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will head to the FedEx Forum Arena for a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, January 28. In their earlier meeting this season, the Grizzlies beat the Jazz 119-118, thanks to Ja Morant scoring 32 points on the night.
The Jazz are coming into this game off a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker scored 43 points to help them get a 105-97 win on the night. This was the Jazz's third consecutive loss. They will now hope to get back to winning ways on Friday.
The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, got an encouraging 118-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs. First-time All-Star Ja Morant scored 41 points and threw eight dimes for the Grizzlies. The team was solid in defense in the second half, which helped them get a win on the night.
Match Details
Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.
Date & Time: Friday, January 28, 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 29, 6:30 AM IST).
Venue: FedEx Forum Arena, Memphis, TN.
Utah Jazz Preview
The Utah Jazz have had a few injury problems in the last month. That has considerably affected their form, seeing them fall to fourth in the West. Donovan Mitchell has been having injuries, and without him, the team's offense has suffered.
He is listed as questionable for this game, but as the team has lost quite a few games, the youngster might feature on the night. Going up against the Grizzlies has been tough for all teams. With Rudy Gobert out, the responsibility of stopping the opposing offense is now going to be a team effort. All players will have to bring their best if they have to achieve this win on the road.
Key Player: Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA. His ability to shoot three-point shots and make classy layups has won him praise and appreciation from many.
Although he has been in and out with injuries, the youngster has made it a point to make his presence felt on the court. With the Jazz in desperate need of a win, Mitchell will hope to put in a big performance and lead the team from the front.
Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup
G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neale; C - Hassan Whiteside.
Memphis Grizzlies Preview
The Memphis Grizzlies have been terrific this season. They have a young roster, and has shown their grit and resilience.
Memphis are currently third in the West with a 33-17 record. Ja Morant, who has been fabulous all season, has made his way into the All-Star team. He has been brilliant this season, and that has elevated the team to the next level.
Others like Desmond Bane and Steven Adams have also shown their prowess, making the Grizzlies a tough team to beat.
Key Player - Ja Morant
Ja Morant was named the All-Star starter recently, for his exploits this season. The 22-year-old averages 25.8 PPG and 6.9 APG in 37 games.
His athletic prowess and layup package are considered to be elite. Against the Jazz, he will hope to justify his selection in the All-Star team by putting up another big performance at home.
Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup
G - Ja Morant; G - Desmond Bane; F - Ziaire Williams; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.
Jazz vs Grizzlies Match Prediction
The Jazz and the Grizzlies are both extremely good teams. So their clash could go down to the wire. However, as the Grizzlies are in better form than the Jazz, they could start as the favorites. Nevertheless, the Jazz cannot be counted out, and could put on a show against the Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum.
Where to watch the Jazz vs Grizzlies game?
Also ReadArticle Continues below
All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Jazz and the Grizzlies will also be telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and AT&T Sports Net.