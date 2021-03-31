Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - March 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The mighty Utah Jazz travel to the FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for the third time in four NBA matches. The Utah Jazz are on a 6-game winning streak and have been utterly dominant in recent games. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are leading the way for the Jazz, with the latter producing some huge double-doubles.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have won 3 of their last 5 games, with both of those losses coming against the Utah Jazz. They come into this game off the back of a 10-point victory over the Houston Rockets, with Ja Morant producing some big performances of late.

📹| 29 assists, 14 guys scored a bucket + the lowest opponent point total this season.#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq pic.twitter.com/3HctqTP01R — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 30, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 31st, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, April 1st; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are currently top of the Western Conference with a 35-11 record. Donovan Mitchell has been sensational, with his 19-point performance the last time around being the only game in the last 13 matches where has he scored less than 20 points. Mike Conley had an injury issue but has returned, with Rudy Gobert’s defensive presence ensuring that the Utah Jazz’s offensive players can stick to their tasks.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are both fit and firing for the Utah Jazz

They are missing a couple of fringe players but should have enough firepower to make it their third victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in recent weeks. Gobert produced 16 points, 14 rebounds and 2 blocks last time around against the Grizzlies and will be looking for a similarly dominant game.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been unstoppable in recent NBA matches. In his last five games, Mitchell has made 24 out of a total of 37 3-point attempts, and has been the major playmaker for the Utah Jazz this season, with 25.7 points and 5.5 assists per game. The Memphis Grizzlies will be feeling a bit of deja vu, as the Utah Jazz have already won against them twice since the NBA trade deadline.

Donovan Mitchell this season:



25.6 PPG

4.6 RPG

5.5 APG

3.4 3PG

56.4 TS%



All career-highs. pic.twitter.com/37ODOvXRe1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 27, 2021

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley Jr., Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell, Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic, Small Forward - Royce O'Neale, Center - Rudy Gobert

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have been better in recent weeks and were unlucky with their schedule that saw them play against the Utah Jazz twice in quick succession. They came up comprehensively short on both occasions, and haven’t started games with the same kind of intensity.

The Memphis Grizzlies have produced some big performances of late.

Ja Morant has been terrific in recent games, with his playmaking skills on full display. He has been well supported by the likes of Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brookes, with the former producing a 15-point and 14-rebound double-double in their last victory over the Houston Rockets.

Key Player – Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been crucial to the Memphis Grizzlies' playoff hopes and will be happy with the fact that his team ended up winners against the Houston Rockets despite a bad game from him. Morant has been responsible for most of what the Memphis Grizzlies have been able to achieve in recent weeks, and is dishing out 7.5 assists and 19.5 points per game. For the Memphis Grizzlies to get their first win over the Utah Jazz this season, Morant will have to produce a big performance.

ALL-ANGLES of Ja Morant weaving through traffic! 😱 pic.twitter.com/W57A7O8ctl — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Power Forward - Kyle Anderson, Small Forward - Dillon Brooks, Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Jazz vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz have won both of their recent games against the Memphis Grizzlies. This should be another close matchup considering the form of Valanciunas and Ja Morant.

Regardless, the Utah Jazz have been dominant on both ends of the court and will be able to count on their multiple offensive threats. Jordan Clarkson has been consistent off the bench, and can provide a much-needed spark.

The Utah Jazz will again go in as the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Grizzlies Matchup?

Those watching in America can catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast - Memphis and on AT&T Sportsnet. It can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.