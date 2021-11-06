Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will look to host the Utah Jazz at FTX Arena in a regular-season game on Saturday.

After a 116-98 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, the Utah Jazz now have a 7-1 record. They are on a three-game winning streak ahead of their next game.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are coming off a 95-78 loss against the Boston Celtics. With a 6-2 record to start the season, the Heat will look to establish themselves against one of the best teams in the Western Conference this weekend.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets

The Utah Jazz have some key players in their injury report ahead of their game against the Miami Heat.

Newly acquired veteran Rudy Gay will potentially miss the game due to injury management. After suffering a right heel injury, the Jazz will give him some time to recover.

Royce O'Neale could also potentially sit this game out due to a right ankle sprain. Since he is listed as questionable, it is safe to assume that the injury is day-to-day.

Donovan Mitchell is a major absence from the lineup. The Utah Jazz superstar has a similar injury and status to O'Neale. He will probably sit out Saturday's game to recover from the injury.

Udoka Azubuike will also be absent from the roster due to his assignment to the G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Rudy Gay Out Heel Royce O'Neale Questionable Ankle Donovan Mitchell Questionable Ankle Udoka Azubuike Out G-League

Miami Heat Injury Report

Kyle Lowry goes to the floor after an injury sustained during the Boston Celtics v Miami Heat game

The Miami Heat have some notable absences from their lineup ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Kyle Lowry has been listed as questionable for the game against the Jazz. After suffering an ankle injury in the game against the Boston Celtics, Lowry's availability is uncertain.

KZ Okpala also features on the injury report due to an ankle injury. Additionally, Max Strus has been ruled out for Saturday's game because of a knee injury sustained during the Celtics game.

Victor Oladipo continues to be sidelined due to his knee injury. There is still no timeline on his return to the Miami Heat's side.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT #UTAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (ankle) & KZ Okpala (ankle) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Jazz. Max Strus (knee) has been ruled out. #UTAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (ankle) & KZ Okpala (ankle) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Jazz. Max Strus (knee) has been ruled out.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Max Strus Out Knee Kyle Lowry Questionable Ankle KZ Okpala Questionable Ankle Victor Oladipo Out Knee

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson celebrate a play during the Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls game

The Utah Jazz may face some issues with their lineup heading into their matchup against the Miami Heat.

Considering the absences of key rotational players such as Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neale, the Jazz bench will have to step up to secure a win for their side.

Jordan Clarkson may be introduced into the starting lineup to replace Donovan Mitchell. As the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson has proven himself to be a potent scorer for the Utah Jazz. He will have to take on the majority of Mitchell's offensive responsibilities.

The Jazz introduced Joe Ingles to the starting rotation as a replacement for Mitchell in their game against the Hawks. However, they will now have to move Ingles to the forward position in order to cover up the absence of Royce O'Neale.

Other than the injuries in the lineup, the Utah Jazz's overall rotation seems to be pretty well-rounded. With an offense run by Mike Conley and a defense anchored by Rudy Gobert, the Jazz's overall system has been pretty effective over the last few seasons.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler argues a call at the Boston Celtics v Miami Heat game

The Miami Heat have established themselves as a contending side this season. With the addition of Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker, who perfectly fit the team's identity, the Heat became an instant competitor.

The potential absence of Kyle Lowry from the game against the Utah Jazz could create some issues for the Miami Heat. Tyler Herro will likely have to step up and fill in for the former All-Star.

Herro had the hot hand early in the season. As one of Miami's young players, he will be expected to score in bunches against the Jazz.

With the availability of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat won't see massive changes to their system.

Although Max Strus' injury may cause some issues on the perimeter shooting front, the Heat shouldn't face too many issues as they have sharpshooters such as Duncan Robinson and Herro.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Jordan Clarkson | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Joe Ingles | C - Rudy Gobert

Miami Heat

G - Tyler Herro | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

