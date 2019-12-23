Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 23rd December

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat host the Utah Jazz

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Monday, 23rd December 2019 (7.30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last Game Results

Utah Jazz (18-11): 114-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets (21st December)

Miami Heat (21-8): 129-114 win over the New York Knicks (20th December)

Utah Jazz Preview

While the Utah Jazz have been largely inconsistent during the opening two months of the season, Saturday's 114-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets provided Quin Snyder's team with a sixth win in seven games. Five consecutive wins have improved their record to 18-11 for the season, and the Jazz are just three games back from the 3rd placed Denver Nuggets as the NBA season heads towards the new year.

Mike Conley's injury absence has proved not to be a problem, while Rudy Gobert has been excellent throughout December following a slow start to the season. Players such as Joe Ingles have also been able to make a big impact during Utah's excellent run of form, and a win over the high-flying Heat will cement the progress that Snyder's team has made over the past few weeks.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has excelled throughout the first two months of the season

Donovan Mitchell didn't enjoy his best performance of the season during Utah's latest win over the Hornets, although the 23-year-old remains the Jazz's danger man. Through 29 appearances, Mitchell is averaging career highs in points (25.2) and rebounds (4.7), and the guard will be confident of producing another big performance against the Heat.

Jazz Predicted Lineup:

Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell

Miami Heat Preview

Critics continue to question the Heat's ability to contend, although only the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and LA Clippers have picked up more wins so far this season. Miami's credentials were once again questioned following a surprise defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, although Erik Spoelstra's team responded with impressive wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

Additionally, the likes of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro appear to only be getting better - while Jimmy Butler has completely changed the mindset and attitude of the team. Miami also possesses the NBA's best home record (12-1), and they will be once again confident of picking up another win at American Airlines Arena.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Butler has helped to transform the Heat into contenders

Jimmy Butler managed just nine points in his most recent outing against the Knicks, although the 30-year-old attempted just three shots as he looked to get his younger teammates involved. Nevertheless, even when Butler's stats don't jump off the page, his all-round game remains excellent, and he will be looking to lock down the threat of Donovan Mitchell

Heat Predicted Lineup:

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson

Jazz vs Heat Match Prediction

The Heat and Jazz enter this matchup with plenty of momentum, and this could be the most entertaining game of the night. The game is likely to feel like a playoff contest at times - although the Heat remain formidable at home, and they should be able to secure a hard-fought win.

Where to Watch Jazz vs Heat?

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Sun and AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.