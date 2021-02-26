Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: 3 key matchups to watch out for | NBA Season 2020-21

The highly impressive NBA Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz travel to the AmericanAirlines Arena to take on the Miami Heat, next. The Utah Jazz are coming into this game off the back of a dominant 25-point win over the Lakers in a highly efficient performance on both ends of the court.

Rudy Gobert and NBA sixth man of the year contender Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points each while 4 other Utah Jazz players scored in double digits as well.

Time to put some respect on the @utahjazz



• Best record in the NBA (26-6)

• Won 22 of last 24 games

• Haven’t lost at home since Dec.

• Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert: All Stars

• Most PPG in West

• Fewest PPG allowed in West

• Blew out defending champion Lakers 114-89 pic.twitter.com/Z2KPcOzfHH — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) February 25, 2021

The Miami Heat on the other hand have also found form of late and are currently on a 4-game unbeaten streak in the NBA. They have been unlucky with injuries, and won their last game against the Toronto Raptors on the back off an impressive double-double for Jimmy Butler, who scored 27 points and got 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

They now take on an Utah Jazz side that has proven their credentials as one of the elite teams this season and do not look like stopping anytime soon.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: 3 Key Matchups

Both sides are in highly impressive form. Utah Jazz have been a revelation on both ends of the court, with Mile Conley supporting Donovan Mitchell with some instrumental performances. Rudy Gobert’s defensive presence has been a huge boost for the side, and they are currently only missing Udoka Azubuike.

The Miami Heat on the other hand have put Tyler Herro as doubtful, although he is expected to feature after missing out in their last game. The likes of Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard are also long-term absentees.

In this article, we look at the three key matchups that should end up deciding the tie between the two in-form teams.

#1 Donovan Mitchell vs Duncan Robinson

Advertisement

Donovan Mitchell has been an offensive revelation in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far. He is coming off an impressive double-double, with 13 points, 8 assists and 10 rebounds, and will be a constant thorn for the Miami Heat defence. Donovan Mitchell is currently producing 24.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, and he comes up against Duncan Robinson.

Robinson has been up to his usual tricks from the 3-point zone, but will have his hands full trying to contain the All-Star. Robinson is producing 13.2 points, 4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, and has been useful on the other end of the court as well. Regardless, whether Donovan Mitchell can be contained will play a huge role in the overall result.

#2 Bojan Bogdanovic vs Jimmy Butler

Bojan Bogdanovic had found himself up against one of the greatest basketballers of all time in the form of LeBron James in their last NBA game. He did a decent job, and might have to dig in deep in order to stop an in-form Jimmy Butler who has been prolific in recent games.

Jimmy Butler has been a revelation for the Miami Heat

Butler is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and he has proven his credentials for the Miami Heat this season in multiple games already. Jimmy Butler is currently averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. His performance on both ends of the court will be a huge deciding factor in whether the Miami Heat can pull off an upset.

Advertisement

#3 Rudy Gobert vs Bam Adebayo

Rudy Gobert is arguably the Utah Jazz’s most important player. He lends a fearlessness to his side’s offensive players, and has been incredibly efficient as an offensive rebounder as well. Rudy Gobert is producing 14 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. On the other hand, Miami Heat’s big Center Bam Adebayo has also been in prime form.

❌ ❌



Denied by Rudy Gobert ... TWICE pic.twitter.com/tJnEfKvmZY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 23, 2021

He produced a double-double in their last win, with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and will have his hands full considering the offensive efficiency the Utah Jazz has shown this season. The Miami Heat go into this game as the second favorites, and will require some top performances from their stars if they are to derail the Utah Jazz juggernaut.