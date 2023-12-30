Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 30, 2023

The Miami Heat (19-12) continue their West Coast road trip with a visit to the Utah Jazz (13-19.) The Heat are on a four-game winning streak despite missing their star player, Jimmy Butler, due to injury. The Jazz have been playing at a good level throughout December but are coming off a defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Both Miami and Utah are a beat or two behind the level they were playing at last season. As such, both teams are trying to rediscover their identity and get back to a level they know they're capable of reaching. Miami seems to be a bit closer to that goal compared to Utah, but there's still some way to go.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Miami Heat (19-12) vs. Utah Jazz (13-19)

Date and Time: Dec. 30, 2023 | 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Preview

The Heat have multiple players listed as questionable. Coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff await updates on Jimmy Butler, Jaime Jacquez Jr, Kyle Lowry, Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin. Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith are ruled out.

The Jazz, meanwhile, will have a full-strength roster available, which could give them a slight edge. Miami will have multiple players who will be game-time decisions, making it tough for the Jazz to figure out their potential game plan.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups

The Heat's starting lineup could look like this: Tyler Herro, R.J. Hampton, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo.

It's difficult to project a potential starting lineup for the Heat due to the number of players they have on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's starting lineup could look like this: Kris Dunn, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

The Jazz have good size and scoring and also have solid defense across the board. However, they're still waiting for Sexton to develop as a playmaker, which will unlock the rest of their offensive potential.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Lauri Markkanen has odds of -122 to score under 25.5 points against the Heat. However, given their lack of available talent, Markkanen could find scoring opportunities easier to come by. He will likely be the featured offensive talent on the Jazz's roster, too.

John Collins is -115 to score over 10.5 points. Collins is one of the more versatile forwards in the NBA, blending elite athleticism with an encouraging jump shot and solid rebounding.

Since joining the Jazz, he's averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds, shooting 47.5% and 39.6% from the 3-point range. Taking the over could give you a better opportunity.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Prediction

Despite their injury woes, the Heat are still slightly favored to beat the Jazz. The bookies have them as -2 on the spread and -122 on the money line. But Miami will be playing on the road and be potentially short-handed against a Jazz team that has impressed under coach Will Hardy.

As such, the Jazz could cause an upset by beating last season's Eastern Conference champions. Of course, a lot will depend on who is cleared to play for Spoelstra's team.