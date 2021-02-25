Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - February 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The dominant Utah Jazz take on the surging Miami Heat in an electric clash in the 2020-21 NBA on Friday.

In their first meeting this season, the Utah Jazz enjoyed a convincing 112-94 victory over the Miami Heat.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, while Rudy Gobert tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks on the night. Interestingly, both players have been named as reserves for the 2021 NBA All-Star game.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat will look to avenge that loss, as they have momentum behind them. Jimmy Butler and co. will enter this contest on an impressive four-game winning streak.

Match Details

Date & Time: Friday, February 26th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have emerged as a new powerhouse this season, leading the Western Conference with a 26-6 record.

It has been a delight to watch all the pieces come together for Quin Snyder's side as his team continues to tear through the competition. While league experts are still not convinced about their postseason projections, the Utah Jazz have been surging past elite teams without breaking a sweat.

In their previous matchup, the Utah Jazz took down the LA Lakers 114-89 to hand the reigning champions their fourth loss on the trot. As many as six Utah Jazz players scored in double digits to bring about their 26th win of the campaign.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell (#45) of the Utah Jazz in action against the LA Lakers

Donovan Mitchell has silenced his critics with a career year this season. The 'Spida' has been able to catch his prey on most nights, with the game against the LA Lakers being no exception.

Mitchell dropped a near triple-double with 13 points, ten boards and eight assists in 31 minutes from the floor. He is averaging 24.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 43% shooting from the floor and a terrific 83% shooting from the free-throw line this campaign.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

PG Mike Conley, SG Donovan Mitchell, SF Royce O'Neale, PF Bojan Bogdanovic, C Rudy Gobert.

Miami Heat Preview

The 15-17 Miami Heat are on a roll themselves, winning four games on the trot to move back into the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference.

Like the Utah Jazz, the Miami Heat have also beaten the LA Lakers this season, doing so in a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals, They followed that win with another power-packed outing against the Toronto Raptors.

In the win against the Raptors, Jimmy Butler came close to a triple-double, registering a team-high 27 points while dishing out ten assists and eight rebounds in 34 minutes from the floor.

As many as six players scored in double digits for Erik Spoelstra's side, as the Miami Heat sizzled at both ends of the hardwood.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (#22) of the Miami Heat in action against the Houston Rockets

Jimmy Butler is a dynamite talent who has almost singlehandedly transformed his team's flagging fortunes this season.

Thanks to the impressive performances of Butler, who got snubbed for the 2021 All-Star selection, the Miami Heat are back in the reckoning for a playoff place this season.

The three-time All-NBA inductee is averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 43% shooting from the field this campaign.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

PG Kendrick Nunn, SG Duncan Robinson, SF Jimmy Butler, PF Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo.

Jazz vs Heat Match Prediction

With both teams in good recent form, this game could witness a few fireworks. The duel between Donovan Mitchell and Jimmy Butler could decide the outcome of the game.

However, the Utah Jazz have found a way to win games this season. That makes them the favorites to snap the Miami Heat's winning streak on Friday.

Where to watch Jazz vs Heat?

The game between the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat will be telecast on Fox Sports Florida and Sun and AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain). The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.