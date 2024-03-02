Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

The Utah Jazz are hoping to complete a sweep of the season series against the Miami Heat when they take them on Saturday. Utah surprised Miami back on Dec. 30 with a 117-109 win. The Jazz will look to repeat behind Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson in the rematch.

After an impressive 5-1 road trip where their only loss was to the Denver Nuggets, the Heat will host the struggling Jazz. Miami continues to deal with injuries but it has done fine despite the disadvantage. Erik Spoelstra will continue to lean on Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Jazz are coming off back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday and to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Their offense, which was anemic in both losses, will have to step up against the in-form team from South Beach.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Heat will host the Jazz on Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida starting at 5:00 p.m. ET. NBA TV will air the game on national TV while Bally Sports Sun and KJZZ will handle local coverage. Streaming is also available via the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710, and KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM to catch the action.

Moneyline: Jazz (+270) vs. Heat (-340)

Spread: Jazz (+7.5) vs. Heat (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Jazz (o225.0 -110) vs. Heat (u225.0 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Game preview

The Utah Jazz are only 2-6 in their last eight games with their offense being the biggest culprit for their struggles. Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton have been good on that end but they have not had consistent support from the rest of the roster. Miami’s defense will test their ability to execute their plays. If the offense doesn’t significantly step up, they are likely extending their losing streak to three.

The Miami Heat have been punching above their weight despite injuries to key players. Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Caleb Martin are all questionable while Josh Richardson remains out. The Heat are used to playing against adversity and will be ready to defend their homecourt with or without the players who are iffy to play.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups

PF - John Collins, PF - Lauri Markkanen, SF - Taylor Hendricks, PG - Collin Sexton and SG - Keyonte George will start for Utah.

Miami could have SF - Duncan Robinson, PF - Nikola Jovic, SF - Jimmy Butler, C - Bam Adebayo and SG - Terry Rozier. If Tyler Herro is cleared to play, he will likely take over Robinson or Jovic.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler gets a 21.5 over/under points prop. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP is averaging 21.2 points on 51.6% shooting, including 42.9% from deep. Butler will be needed to score for the injury-riddled Heat. He is likely getting past his points prop, particularly against Utah’s so-so defense.

Lauri Markkanen has a 20.5 over/under points prop. The Utah Jazz star has averaged 19.2 points on just 37.3% shooting, including 36.6% from behind the arc. Miami is seventh in the NBA in defensive rating, which might be a key reason “The Finnisher” can’t get past his points prop on Saturday.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Prediction

The Miami Heat will be excited to play in front of their fans after a long stretch on the road, which will not bode well for the Utah Jazz. Miami’s solid defense will not be a good matchup to Utah’s stuttering offense. The Heat will likely return home to a big win against their slumping opponents.