Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

The Jazz have maintained their stellar regular-season form from last campaign, winning four of their first five games this season. They endured their first defeat this term against the Chicago Bulls, in their previous outing.

Utah struggled to score the ball well, losing the game 99-107. Donovan Mitchell shone with 30 points, but his effort went in vain, as most of his teammates struggled in offense.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have struggled so far in their first six games of the 2021-22 campaign. The defending champions have won three and lost as many games heading into this contest. They lost to the San Antonio Spurs 93-102, in their previous outing. Giannis Antetokounmpo waged a lone battle for the team, tallying 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have listed Miye Oni as day-to-day, while Rudy Gay will be unavailable. Oni missed the last game because of illness, while Gay has been out for a long time, as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gay Out Foot injury recovery Miye Oni Day-to-day Illness

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed three players on their injury report. As per reports, Brook Lopez (back) and Jrue Holiday (ankle) weren't expected to play Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs and Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo has been sidelined indefinitely, as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Player Name Status Reason Brook Lopez Out Back soreness Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle injury recovery Jrue Holiday Out Ankle sprain

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz in action during a game

The Utah Jazz will likely make one change to their starting lineup from the last match.

After resting Mike Conley at the start of a back-to-back on Saturday, the Jazz could bring him back in the lineup in place of Joe Ingles. Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert are all likely to retain their places.

Jordan Clarkson, Ingles and Eric Paschall will likely play the most minutes off the bench for the Utah Jazz.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely to play the same lineup they deployed in their last game. George Hill and Grayson Allen will likely start in the backcourt, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Rodney Hood will likely play the most minutes off the Milwaukee Bucks' bench.

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Thanasis Antetokounmpo | Center - Giannis Antetokounmpo.

