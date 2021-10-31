Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - October 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Utah Jazz at the Fiserv Forum in an NBA 2021-22 game on Sunday, October 31st.

The Utah Jazz were handed their first defeat of the season by the Chicago Bulls. The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, endured their second loss on the trot, going down 102-93 to the San Antonio Spurs.

With both teams raring to return to winning ways, an exciting contest is on the cards.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, October 31st, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, November 1st, 2021; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Utah Jazz Preview

Royce O'Neale secures a rebound for the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz lost a close game against the Chicago Bulls in their last outing. Although the Jazz had a small lead heading into the second half, playing at the United Center against a supercharged offense eventually proved to be too onerous for them.

Bojan Bogdanovic had an impressive performance in the closing minutes of the game, sparking a late run for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell kept the Utah Jazz in the game with a 30-point performance, but that wasn't enough on the night.

In the overall scenario, the Jazz system is tried and tested. With Mike Conley missing the game and a few key players out of the roster, the Jazz were shorthanded.

The Utah Jazz will now look to bounce back from this loss against the Milwaukee Bucks to maintain their top spot in the West.

Key Player: Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert looks on in the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz game

A key performer for the Utah Jazz is Rudy Gobert. He has been a consistent candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award. But his current form has him in the reckoning for the MVP award.

Rudy Gobert is the anchor of the Jazz' interior. Be it at the defensive end or the rebounding end, Gobert's length and size make him an intimidating presence in the paint.

With a dominant performance of 17 points and 19 rebounds, Gobert provided crucial baskets and defensive shot alterations, keeping the Jazz' hopes of beating the Bulls alive.

Heading into this matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Rudy Gobert's defensive nous will be put to the test against Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the Greek Freak may not be his immediate matchup, nullifying the paint will be key in ensuring the Jazz' victory at the defensive end.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Donovan Mitchell | G - Joe Ingles | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Khris Middleton looks to make a play for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a slump early in the season. After establishing their dominance in the first game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks saw injuries on their roster, with Jrue Holiday getting ruled out.

With a 3-3 record to start the season, the Bucks have seen their injury woes take a toll on their performances. With Brook Lopez out of the rotation, along with Bobby Portis, the Bucks' shortage at the five creates massive floor spacing issues for the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are having to carry the load of the offense. Antetokounmpo has been forced to drive and kick to find shooters in a largely crowded paint area because of the absence of a stretch five.

With last season's title run seemingly taking its toll on the Milwaukee Bucks, the team finds itself in murky waters early in the season. They will have to find their groove against the Utah Jazz, and return to winning ways.

Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts to score a layup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the key to the Bucks' success. The Bucks' superstar is a two-time MVP. After his performance in the NBA Finals, he is widely considered one of the best players in the league.

His freakish athleticism and playmaking ability for the Milwaukee Bucks has helped create one of the most efficient offenses in the NBA. Antetokounmpo creates more problems for defenders as he continues to add to his bag of moves.

While the drive-and-kick has been an effective play run by the Bucks, they will have to look to preserving Antetokounmpo for the long run. With an already shorthanded roster, an injury to the Greek Freak would spell disaster for the champions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have an extremely important role to play in this matchup against the Utah Jazz. With the floor spacing being diminished, the Greek Freak will have to establish himself as an internal threat to draw the Jazz defense to the paint. That will free up the team's perimeter shooters.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - George Hill | G - Pat Connaughton | F - Grayson Allen | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Jazz vs Bucks Match Prediction

Although the Milwaukee Bucks are playing at home, the Utah Jazz could emerge the victors on the night.

The shorthanded Bucks roster could be a hindrance in their rotations as they attempt to match the depth of the Jazz. The upside for Milwaukee is that the Jazz are playing the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off a tiring game against Chicago, the Utah Jazz might be fatigued heading into this road game against the Milwaukee Bucks

Where to watch Jazz vs Bucks game?

The Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also be locally broadcast on Bally Sports WI. Fans can also access the game on the NBA's League Pass platform or tune into the game on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ on radio.

