Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

The Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Sunday, the final day of the 2024-25 regular season. Utah is last in the West with a 17-64 record, while Minnesota is seventh with a 48-33 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 145 times in the regular season, with the Jazz holding a 91-54 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Minnesota leading the series 2-1.

They last played on March 16 when the T-Wolves won 128-102 behind Anthony Edwards’ 41 points. Utah was led by Collin Sexton’s 22 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 13, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNNO/KARE 11 and KJZZ. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Jazz (+1650) vs. Timberwolves (-6601)

Spread: Jazz (+23) vs. Timberwolves (-23)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o232) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u232)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Jazz have long been eliminated from playoff contention and are tied for the worst record in the league alongside the Washington Wizards. This means they are in pole position to land the top pick in the draft lottery.

Ad

Utah has won just one of its past 10 games. It is coming off a 145-111 loss to the OKC Thunder on Friday. Brice Sensabaugh led the starters with 25 points, while Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk came off the bench for 27 points. Most of Utah’s starters, including Lauri Markkanen, are out for the game.

The Timberwolves are in an interesting position. They are currently seventh but could end up as high as fourth or fall to eighth. With a fully healthy roster, they will look to get the win and hope other results go their way to confirm a top-six finish.

Ad

Minnesota is coming off a 117-91 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Rudy Gobert led the team with 35 points and 11 rebounds, while Julius Randle had 21 points.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 24.5. He is coming off a rough game where he had just nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. Expect Edwards to compensate on Sunday and score over 24.5 points.

Ad

Keyonte George’s points total is set at 18.5. He has not crossed that mark in the past two games. However, with most of the team’s starters out, take a risk and bet on George to have a big game.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers heavily favor the T-Wolves to get a win at home. Minnesota should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 232 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More