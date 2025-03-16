Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

The Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday. Utah is last in the West with a 15-52 record, while Minnesota is seventh with a 39-29 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 144 times in the regular season, with the Jazz holding a 91-53 lead. This will be their third of four games this season, with the season series tied 1-1 so far.

They last played on Feb. 28, when the Jazz won 117-116 behind John Collins’ 29 points and 12 rebounds. Naz Reid led Minnesota with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Mar. 16, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNNO/KARE 11 and KJZZ. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Jazz (+575) vs. Timberwolves (-850)

Spread: Jazz (+13) vs. Timberwolves (-13)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o231.5) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u231.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Jazz aren’t technically out of playoff contention yet, but they very well might be. They have the worst record in the league and have lost eight games in a row.

Ad

Utah comes into this one on the back of a 126-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Jordan Clarkson led all scorers with 19 points off the bench. Kyle Filipowski had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Lauri Markkanen and Isaiah Collier had 16 points each.

The Timberwolves are in the seventh spot but are in a fierce battle with the Golden State Warriors for the last guaranteed playoff seed. Both teams are on seven-game winning streaks and Minnesota has won eight of its past 10 games.

Ad

Minnesota is coming off a 118-111 win against the Orlando Magic on Friday. The T-Wolves trailed heading into the final period but a 40-24 quarter gave them the win. Anthony Edwards led the team with 28 points, while Julius Randle added 22 points.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Lauri Markkanen’s points total is set at 16.5, which is under his season average of 19.1 points. This seems like a safe bet to go over.

Ad

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 27.5. He has crossed that mark in the past two matchups and should be able to do so against the struggling Jazz as well. Bet on the over.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Timberwolves to get a lopsided win. While we expect them to win, they might struggle to cover the spread. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 231.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback