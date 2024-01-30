Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks: Predictions, Starting lineups and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024 

The Utah Jazz visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York. This will be their second matchup, with Jazz winning the first, and it is part of the NBA's five-game schedule.

The game will be broadcast locally on MSG Network and KJZZ for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which give viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

The Knicks (30-17) are fourth in the East, playing on their second night of the back-to-back. They beat the Charlotte Hornets on the road 113-92 thanks to Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo combined for 60 points and 12 assists.

The Jazz (24-24) are tenth in the West, coming off their loss against the Brooklyn Nets 114-147 on the road. They will also play on the second night of their back-to-back.

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

Spread: Jazz (+4.5) vs. Knicks (-4.5)

Moneyline: Jazz (+154) vs. Knicks (-179)

Total(O/U): Jazz (O 233.5) vs. Knicks (U 233.5)

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks previews

The Jazz, after going on a 9-1 record from Dec. 30 to Jan. 15, have gone 2-4 since. They have a 9-18 record on the road with a -2.0 net rating, a 116.4 offensive rating, and a 118.4 defensive rating.

The Knicks have won seven games straight and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games. They have a 16-5 record at home while boasting a 6.1 net rating, ranking fifth, an offensive rating of 118.9, ranking seventh and a defensive rating of 112.8, also ranking seventh.

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks starting lineups

For the Jazz, Kriss Dunn will start at PG, Collin Sexton at SG, Simone Fontecchio at SF, Lauri Markkanen at PF and John Collins at center.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson will start at PG, Donte DiVincenzo at SG, Josh Hart at SF, Precious Achiuwa at PF and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks betting tips

Jalen Brunson has averaged 26.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 32.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark. His assist mark is set at over/under 7.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Lauri Markkanen has averaged 23.7 points, 8.8 assists and 1.9 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks. His point prop is set at over/under 23.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks predictions

The Knicks are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines, with a 4.5 spread. They have played remarkably since acquiring OG Anunoby from the Raptors, winning 12-2 with a +15.0 net margin with him.

The recent injury to Julius Randle may force Coach Thibodeau to extend his starters' minutes or delve deeper into the Knicks' bench. The Jazz, aware of Randle's absence, are likely to target the forward position to gain an advantage in their upcoming matchup.

