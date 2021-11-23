Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz visit the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center on Wednesday for their last road game of the month. The Jazz are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Thunder lost their third straight game after being defeated by the Atlanta Hawks.

With just 1:28 left in the game, the Jazz had a six-point lead over the Grizzlies. However, they allowed Memphis to go on a 7-0 run, including a game-winning three-point shot by Jaren Jackson Jr. Utah lost the game 119-118 after Donovan Mitchell missed the final shot of the game.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder lost their third straight game in a row following a 113-101 loss to the Hawks. It was also their third straight loss on the road and they have won just one game in their last six. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the game due to an ankle injury.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 24th, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 25th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at Vivint Arena. It was a really close game between two top teams in the Western Conference. The Jazz took control of the game late in the fourth quarter courtesy of Bojan Bogdanovic, who hit two clutch three-point shots to give them a six-point lead with 1:28 remaining.

However, the Grizzlies came back by hitting four free throws and winning the jump ball with 14.1 seconds left. Ja Morant drove to the basket before kicking it out to Jaren Jackson Jr., who hit the game-winning shot from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell missed a potential winner as the buzzer sounded.

Mitchell struggled shooting the ball as he only finished with 18 points. Bogdanovic was the leading scorer for the Utah Jazz with 24 points, while Rudy Gobert posted a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell struggled shooting the ball in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Utah Jazz superstar finished with 18 points on 5-for-20 shooting from the field. He did make it up by grabbing six rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

For the season, Mitchell is averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game. If the Utah Jazz want to get back in the win column against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, Mitchell has to play better offensively and efficiently. He is a great scorer with a great feel for the game.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz this thriller didn't end in our favor 😕 this thriller didn't end in our favor 😕 https://t.co/SWWtCEUQ2D

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neal; C - Rudy Gobert

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder went 0-3 on their three-game road trip. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks. In the Hawks game, the Thunder kept it close in the first half before surrendering 27 points in the third quarter, while scoring just 11 points.

It was a bad shooting night in the third quarter for a Thunder team that was missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Without their star guard, the Grizzlies shot 4-for-25 in the quarter for just 11 points. They managed to pick it up in the final quarter, but the damage was done.

Three OKC Thunder players scored 15 points against Atlanta. They were Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Ty Jerome. Dort slid into the shooting guard spot to replace Gilgeous-Alexander, who was nursing an injured ankle before the game.

Key Player – Josh Giddey

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nursing an ankle injury, the OKC Thunder are surely being cautious with their star guard. Gilgeous-Alexander missed a good chunk of last season due to plantar fasciitis and they should manage their young star's health in the best way possible.

In his absence, rookie guard Josh Giddey should step up and show why the Thunder took him sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Giddey is averaging 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Giddey is still struggling shooting the ball from the field and beyond the arc, but his rebounding and playmaking is already one of the best on the team. If he can show that he can be a scorer against the Utah Jazz, the OKC Thunder have a chance to end their current losing streak.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Josh Giddey; G - Luguentz Dort; F - Darius Bazley; F - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl; C - Derrick Favors

Jazz vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder matchup on Wednesday will be an exciting one. Utah has been one of the best teams in the league this season, while the Thunder have fought every game despite their youth and inexperience. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nursing an injury, it will be interesting to see if the Thunder's young players step up.

Nevertheless, the Jazz are the stronger team and they have homecourt advantage. They are the likely winners for Wednesday's game.

Where to watch Jazz vs Thunder?

The Utah Jazz vs OKC Thunder game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game at AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain in Utah and Bally Sports in Oklahoma.

