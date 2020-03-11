Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th March 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

Last Game Results

Utah Jazz (41-23): 92-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors (9 March)

Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24): 105-104 win over the Boston Celtics (9 March)

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz have won five of their last six games, sitting at the fourth place in the Western Conference. They lost to the Toronto Raptors in their last game and ended the five-game winning streak.

Joe Ingles was the top scorer against the Raptors as he finished with 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds on the night. Alongside him, Royce O'Neale and Mike Conley Jr. further added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Team's two leading stars- Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, had off night as they contributed just 11 and six points, respectively. Both the players will be looking to bounce back in the next game against the Thunder.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks

Donovan Mitchell scored just 11 points in the last game after shooting 4 of 16 from the floor. However, we can expect him to bounce back against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mitchell is a vital cog of Jazz's offense, averaging 24.2 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3% from the field for the season.

Jazz's predicted lineup

Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a three-game winning streak, sitting at fifth place in the Western Conference. They beat the Boston Celtics in their last game, improving to 42-21 for the season.

Chris Paul and Dennis Schröder led the team from the front against the Boston Celtics. They finished with 28 and 27 points, respectively. Alongside them, Danilo Gallinari added 18 points to the scoring sheet.

The Thunder are on a roll right now, and they will be willing to continue the run tonight against the Utah Jazz.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

Chris Paul is averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game for the season. He is shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the three-point line.

Paul looked in solid form against the Boston Celtics as he finished the game with 28 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

He will be a crucial factor tonight against the Jazz.

Thunder's Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Jazz vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz is just one game above the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West. Both the teams will square off at the Chesapeake Energy Arena next, and it would be an exciting contest to watch.

With Chris Paul in excellent touch, and the Thunder playing at their home, we are giving is one to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Where to watch Jazz vs Thunder?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports Oklahoma. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.