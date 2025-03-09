Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

The Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday. Utah is last in the West with a 15-48 record, while Philly is 11th in the East with a 21-41 record.

The two teams have played each other 110 times in the regular season, with the Jazz holding a 59-51 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. In their only other game this season on Dec. 28, the Sixers won 114-111 behind Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid’s 32 points each. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 23 points.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

The Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 9, at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and KJZZ. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Jazz (+205) vs. 76ers (-250)

Spread: Jazz (+6) vs. 76ers (-6)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o225.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u225.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Jazz are on a four-game losing streak and have won just two of their past 10 games. They are also just 7-24 on the road for the season. Utah is coming off of a 118-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The team was led by Walker Kessler’s 18 points and 25 rebounds, while Keyonte George also added 28 points off the bench.

Utah is in the middle of a five-game road trip and has lost its opening two games. With Kessler ruled out for Sunday’s game, along with John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, things don’t look very good for the Jazz.

The Sixers have been one of the most disappointing teams of the season. They are just outside of the play-in spots but have a 4.0-game gap with the 10th-placed Chicago Bulls.

Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury, while Tyrese Maxey (back), Paul George (groin) and Kyle Lowry (hip) are out for Sunday’s game.

Philadelphia is coming off of a 123-105 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the team with 27 points. The Sixers are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of the past 10 games.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Keyonte George’s points total is set at 20.5, which is over his season average of 16.7 points. However, with most of the starters out injured, George should have a big game. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s points total is set at 21.5. He is coming off of a big game and should continue that form into this game as well. Bet on the over.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Sixers to get a win at home. While we expect the same, they might struggle to cover the spread. This should be a fairly competitive game with the team total staying under 225.5 points.

