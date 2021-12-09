Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - December 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Utah Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 9th.

The Utah Jazz are coming off a 136-104 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With this win, they have improved to 17-7 for the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers will head into this game on the back of a 110-106 win against the Charlotte Hornets, helping them improve to 14-11 for the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76er | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, December 9th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Friday, December 10th, 2021; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz players react during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Utah Jazz have had a solid start to the month of December. Featuring a comfortable win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, they are now the third seed in the Western Conference table.

The Jazz have found some rhythm having won each of their last five games as they continue to stake their claim as a competitive side in the West. Featuring outstanding displays by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz will attempt to make up for the losses they faced earlier in the season.

The win against the Timberwolves saw a balanced performance from their key players. Rudy Gobert registered a double-double and Jordan Clarkson managed 18 points off the bench. The Jazz also saw Donovan Mitchell lead the scoring effort with 36 points.

StatMuse @statmuse



(Submitted by The Utah Jazz are the first team in NBA history to make 20+ threes in 3 straight games.(Submitted by @JoshlikesJazz The Utah Jazz are the first team in NBA history to make 20+ threes in 3 straight games.(Submitted by @JoshlikesJazz) https://t.co/BNslLVtf6g

The Utah Jazz also did a great job of shooting from beyond the arc while being extremely efficient from the field. Also managing to restrict turnovers, the Jazz found a way to comfortably route the shorthanded Timberwolves side.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell looks on during the Utah Jazz's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Utah Jazz' key player for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers will be Donovan Mitchell.

Although the game against Philadelphia poses a big-man matchup between Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert, the role of Mitchell on the scoring end will be extremely significant.

Gobert will draw the task of containing Embiid and focusing on securing rebounds, while Mitchell will have to lead the Utah Jazz on the offensive end. Displaying the signs of having the hot hand, the 25-year-old has scored 30+ points in four of his last five games.

While also being supported by Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, the Jazz's offensive system provides ample opportunities for players like Mitchell to get the best shot possible.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neal | C - Rudy Gobert.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Joel Embiid pulls up for a jumpshot at the Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets game

Coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers have managed to put a streak of wins together since the return of their superstar big man Joel Embiid.

Although the side has faced severe adversities with regards to injuries and inner conflict, the Philadelphia 76ers have managed to maintain a winning record. They are 14-11 for the season and find themselves in a three-way tie for fourth spot on the Eastern Conference leaderboard.

A huge part of their recent success has been the return of Embiid. Recording 43 points in the previous game and 32 in Wednesday's matchup, Embiid's consistency as a scorer does wonders for Philadelphia's offense.

NBA @NBA



Embiid shows off his footwork for the transition flush!



and Hornets in the first quarter on NBA League Pass: Coast-to-coast for the JAM 💥Embiid shows off his footwork for the transition flush! @sixers and Hornets in the first quarter on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/LP Coast-to-coast for the JAM 💥Embiid shows off his footwork for the transition flush!@sixers and Hornets in the first quarter on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/LP https://t.co/MEFgmf40IE

The development of players such as Tyrese Maxey alongside the efficiency of Seth Curry and Tobias Harris has also been a welcome sign. When you bring it all together, the overall makeup of the Philadelphia 76ers roster makes them look like a competitive side.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey reacts to a play against the Atlanta Hawks.

The key player for the Philadelphia 76ers in their matchup against the Utah Jazz will be Tyrese Maxey.

The sophomore has taken up a much larger role in the rotation owing to the absence of Ben Simmons and has flourished so far. Emerging as a replacement for the All-Star point guard, Maxey has been nothing short of a revelation for the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA @NBA 17 points (7-9 FGM) for Tyrese Maxey.



That's a career-high for a quarter!



📺: TNT 17 points (7-9 FGM) for Tyrese Maxey.That's a career-high for a quarter! 📺: TNT https://t.co/2xP01wGnqz

Maxey has had a rather dismal start to December after some fantastic performances in November. He endured another poor outing of six points in the 76ers' last game and will need to have another big game soon and take some of the offensive load off Joel Embiid.

Embiid is putting up big numbers in every game, but the Philadelphia 76ers supporting his efforts is key.

21-year-old Maxey is in a position to fill in as a potential second option. Attempting only five shots in Wednesday's game, the 76ers could look to Maxey to be a bigger contributor offensively against the Utah Jazz.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Jazz vs 76ers Match Predictions

The Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers game is the marquee matchup for this Thursday. With two of the best teams in each conference facing off against each other, excitement is guaranteed.

The Utah Jazz should emerge as the winners in this game against the Sixers. Although Philadelphia will enjoy home court advantage, with both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the physical toll will be heaviest on Joel Embiid.

Embiid could potentially have a difficult time scoring in bunches against Rudy Gobert and will need the rest of Philadelphia's roster will have to step up to support him. Should they fail to do so, the Jazz will walk away with another comfortable win.

Where to watch Jazz vs 76ers game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV. The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra