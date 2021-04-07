Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a mouth-watering 2020-21 NBA matchup, the Utah Jazz will head to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. It doesn't get any better than the top two teams in the Western Conference battling it out in what might be a precursor to the conference finals.

In the first game between the two teams this season, the Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz 106-95, thanks to Devin Booker's producing 25 points and seven assists. Six players from the Phoenix Suns scored in double-digits.

Both the teams are coming off significant win streaks, winning ten of their last 12 games, and will look to continue their winning momentum at the expense of the other.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been able to stay in the upper echelons of the league because they have been very fortunate with player injuries. Most of their starting 5 has taken the floor together, with three of their five starters having played all 50 games so far; Donovan Mitchell has missed just three outings.

However, for this matchup, they have a few names on the injury report. Udoka Azubuike is out indefinitely following a severe ankle sprain. Elijah Hughes is suffering from illness; he did not play the last game and is ruled out for the game against the Phoenix Suns as well. Meanwhile, Juwan Morgan is out due to a calf injury.

Mike Conley is not on the injury report tomorrow for the @utahjazz against the @Suns.



That may however mean he will miss Thursday’s game against the Trail Blazers on the second night of back to back games as has been the case. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 6, 2021

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns

Just like the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns boast a healthy starting lineup as well. No starter has missed more than three games this season as the Phoenix Suns continue their quest for their first-ever NBA title.

The only player on their injury report for this game is backup forward Abdel Nader, who is ruled out following right knee soreness.

Frank Kaminsky is not on the initial injury report for Suns-Jazz tomorrow night in Phoenix. He missed the past four games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols.



Abdel Nader is still out and will miss his ninth consecutive game. — Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz should deploy their usual lineup that has worked so well for them this season.

Mike Conley should start as the point guard for the Utah Jazz, while Donovan Mitchell will likely join him in the backcourt.

Bojan Bogdanovic could be the team's starting small forward, and the excellent perimeter defender, Royce O'Neale, should start as the power forward. Rudy Gobert, the frontrunner for this season's 'Defensive Player of the Year' award, should start at center.

Meanwhile, another crucial piece to their successful run, the 'Sixth Man of the Year' candidate, Jordan Clarkson, should continue to fire off the bench.

Phoenix Suns

Just like their opponents, the Phoenix Suns will likely use their best lineup as well. Chris Paul and Devin Booker should form the team's star backcourt.

Paul has taken his playmaking prowess to great heights this season. He is in the conversation for his first-ever MVP award this year for his contributions in turning around the franchise's fortunes.

Mikal Bridges is likely to be the team's starting small forward, with Jae Crowder sharing the frontcourt with him as the power forward. Deandre Ayton could be the starting center, who is averaging 61% from the field on roughly ten attempts per game.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.