Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Utah Jazz will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday
Utah Jazz will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday
Adit Pujari
ANALYST
Modified Feb 27, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Preview

The Utah Jazz will head to the Footprint Center in Arizona to clash with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The Suns, who are the top seed in the Western Conference, have met the Jazz twice before and will play them again in April. In their previous two clashes, Phoenix beat Utah by a single-digit point differential.

Both games were awfully close despite the Suns winning back-to-back games. While Utah, the fourth seed in the West with a 37-22 record, is at a disadvantage heading into Sunday. The past two games have proven that the upcoming game will be tight till the end and may tip either way.

Utah has maintained its record and stayed in the top four even after Donovan Mitchell's recent eight-game absence. The 6'1" shooting guard is one of the most prolific scorers in the entire league and the leading attacker for the Jazz. Along with Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert, and Jordan Clarkson, the Donovan-led Jazz have the best offensive rating in the entire league.

Continuing the climb. 📈With tonight's performance, Devin Booker has officially passed Steve Nash to reach 7th in the all-time Suns scoring list. https://t.co/Eq8h0N81i6

Their upcoming opponents, however, aren't easy to bully. Despite a fierce offense, Utah will have to face not only the third-best defense but also guard against the third-best offense in the league. The Suns, with Devin Booker leading the charge, are adept at all forms of attacking. Deandre Ayton is one of the few centers in the league who can go toe-to-toe with Gobert in the paint.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Jazz have added only two players to their official injury report. Forward Rudy Gay has been marked as questionable and his availability for the game will depend on his status leading up to the game. Meanwhile, guard Jared Butler has been marked as out and will not suit up on Sunday.

Player NameStatusReason
Rudy GayQuestionableNon-COVID related illness
Jared ButlerOutRight ankle sprain

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns, on the other hand, will prepare to host Utah, with many players expected to be sidelined. While Cameron Payne, Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric, and Chris Paul will not suit up on Sunday, Aaron Holiday's presence will depend on his status leading up to the game.

Player NameStatusReason
Cameron PayneOutRight Wrist Sprain
Frank KaminskyOutRight Knee Injury
Dario SaricOutRight Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery
Chris PaulOutRight Thumb - Avulsion Fracture
Aaron HolidayQuestionableRight ankle soreness

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

*hangs midair for the bucket*#SloMoPlay | @Udo_LLC https://t.co/4B1WiduSid

The Jazz backcourt will feature Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell and Conley together contribute 5.8 three-pointers per game and are one of the most fearsome guard duos in the league. Utah's frontcourt will feature Gobert, Royce O'Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Phoenix Suns

With CP3 injured and Aaron Holiday injured, the Suns will most likely play Cameron Johnson on point. He will start alongside Devin Booker on the backcourt. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and Deandre Ayton will start on the frontcourt. Booker will be a key figure on Sunday night.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O’Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Phoenix Suns

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Cameron Johnson | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Edited by Arnav
