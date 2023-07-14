Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 14, 2023 12:00 GMT
2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz
Ochai Agbaji, 2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been a fun team to watch during Las Vegas Summer League, with Luka Samanic impressing along with Ochai Agbaji. On July 14, Utah face off against the Phoenix Suns, who enter the contest with a 1-2 record over their first three games in Las Vegas.

Phoenix may be a super team in the NBA, but in Summer League, they have one of the weakest rosters on paper, with very little NBA experience to call upon and no top-draft or free-agent prospects in their rotation.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

Utha's roster boasts multiple players with NBA experience, along with some younger talent that is likely eager to impress. Samanic, Agbaji, Keyonte George and Colbey Ross have all had their moments over the last week and will likely be full of confidence heading into their latest game.

Phoenix, meanwhile, has struggled to put out a solid brand of basketball during their time in Las Vegas this year and doesn't project to have the talent nor the depth to compete with the Jazz.

As such, the Jazz should be considered strong favorites to add another win to their Summer League tally.

Phoenix Suns Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Barry Brown Jr.LbsJAN 01, 199528R
Jordan Goodwin4G6-3200 lbsOCT 23, 1998242St. LouisTraded From WAS On 06/23/23
Eron Gordon8G6-3200 lbsNOV 07, 199725RValparaiso
Marcus Carr16G6-2200 lbsJUN 06, 199924RTexas
Savion Flagg17F6-8225 lbsMAY 06, 199924RSam Houston State
Louis Olinde19F6-10188 lbsMAR 19, 199825RGermany
Toumani Camara20F6-8220 lbsMAY 08, 200023RDayton#52 Pick In 2023 Draft
Grant Sherfield25G6-2203 lbsOCT 29, 199923ROklahoma
Keanu Pinder26C6-9214 lbsMAY 28, 199528RArizona
Eugene German28G6-0185 lbsDEC 02, 199725RNorthern Illinois
Jawun Evans30G6-0185 lbsJUL 26, 1996262Oklahoma State
Gabe Brown40F6-8207 lbsMAR 05, 200023RMichigan State
Barry Brown Jr.45G6-2193 lbsDEC 21, 199626RKansas State
Trey Jemison55C6-11260 lbsNOV 28, 199923RUAB
Hunter Hale77G6-4170 lbsJUN 25, 199726RWinthrop

Utah Jazz Summer League Roster

PlayerPosHTWTBirth DateAgePre-Draft TeamYOSDraft Status
Ochai AgbajiSF06-May215Apr 20, 200023Kansas12022 1st Rnd, #14, Cleveland Cavaliers
Vernon Carey, Jr.PF06-Sep270Feb 25, 200122Duke32020 2nd Rnd, #32, Charlotte Hornets
Kihei ClarkPG05-Oct167Jan 25, 200023Virginia02023 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Ed CroswellFC06-Aug240Sep 6, 199923Providence02023 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Keyonte GeorgeSG06-Apr185Nov 8, 200319Baylor02023 1st Rnd, #16, Utah Jazz
Joey HauserPF06-Sep220Jul 17, 199923Michigan State02023 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Taylor HendricksPF06-Sep210Nov 22, 200319UCF02023 1st Rnd, #9, Utah Jazz
Keshawn JusticeSF06-Jul225Oct 22, 199923Santa Clara02023 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Johnny JuzangSG06-Jul215Mar 17, 200122UCLA12022 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Taevion KinseyGF06-May190Mar 10, 200023Marshall02023 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Yauhen MassalskiFC06-Sep240Mar 25, 199924San Francisco02022 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Nick OngendaC06-Nov230Sep 29, 200022DePaul02023 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Micah PotterC06-Oct240Apr 6, 199825Wisconsin22021 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Colbey RossPG06-Jan180Oct 22, 199824Pepperdine02021 NBA Draft, Undrafted
Luka SamanicPF06-Oct227Jan 9, 200023Union Olimpija (Slovenia)42019 1st Rnd, #19, San Antonio Spurs
Brice SensabaughSF06-Jun235Oct 30, 200319Ohio State02023 1st Rnd, #28, Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Suns (+175), Jazz (-175)

Spread: Suns (+5), Jazz (-5)

Total: 181.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Players to watch

Luka Samanic, Ochai Agbaji and Keyonte George will be the three-headed monster the Phoenix Suns need to try and nullify during their July 14 contest.

Samanic and Agbaji both bring NBA experience to Utha's rotation and have been showing the development in their games, having both seen minutes at the NBA level last season.

George is clearly out to prove that he deserves rotational minutes next season, too. For the Suns, Hunter Hale will be a name to watch off the bench, especially following his 21-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week.

Beyond Hale, Grant Sherfield and Gabe Brown are also liable to have an impressive night should the coaching staff feature them on the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

