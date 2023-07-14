The Utah Jazz have been a fun team to watch during Las Vegas Summer League, with Luka Samanic impressing along with Ochai Agbaji. On July 14, Utah face off against the Phoenix Suns, who enter the contest with a 1-2 record over their first three games in Las Vegas.

Phoenix may be a super team in the NBA, but in Summer League, they have one of the weakest rosters on paper, with very little NBA experience to call upon and no top-draft or free-agent prospects in their rotation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

Utha's roster boasts multiple players with NBA experience, along with some younger talent that is likely eager to impress. Samanic, Agbaji, Keyonte George and Colbey Ross have all had their moments over the last week and will likely be full of confidence heading into their latest game.

Phoenix, meanwhile, has struggled to put out a solid brand of basketball during their time in Las Vegas this year and doesn't project to have the talent nor the depth to compete with the Jazz.

As such, the Jazz should be considered strong favorites to add another win to their Summer League tally.

Phoenix Suns Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Barry Brown Jr. Lbs JAN 01, 1995 28 R Jordan Goodwin 4 G 6-3 200 lbs OCT 23, 1998 24 2 St. Louis Traded From WAS On 06/23/23 Eron Gordon 8 G 6-3 200 lbs NOV 07, 1997 25 R Valparaiso Marcus Carr 16 G 6-2 200 lbs JUN 06, 1999 24 R Texas Savion Flagg 17 F 6-8 225 lbs MAY 06, 1999 24 R Sam Houston State Louis Olinde 19 F 6-10 188 lbs MAR 19, 1998 25 R Germany Toumani Camara 20 F 6-8 220 lbs MAY 08, 2000 23 R Dayton #52 Pick In 2023 Draft Grant Sherfield 25 G 6-2 203 lbs OCT 29, 1999 23 R Oklahoma Keanu Pinder 26 C 6-9 214 lbs MAY 28, 1995 28 R Arizona Eugene German 28 G 6-0 185 lbs DEC 02, 1997 25 R Northern Illinois Jawun Evans 30 G 6-0 185 lbs JUL 26, 1996 26 2 Oklahoma State Gabe Brown 40 F 6-8 207 lbs MAR 05, 2000 23 R Michigan State Barry Brown Jr. 45 G 6-2 193 lbs DEC 21, 1996 26 R Kansas State Trey Jemison 55 C 6-11 260 lbs NOV 28, 1999 23 R UAB Hunter Hale 77 G 6-4 170 lbs JUN 25, 1997 26 R Winthrop

Utah Jazz Summer League Roster

Player Pos HT WT Birth Date Age Pre-Draft Team YOS Draft Status Ochai Agbaji SF 06-May 215 Apr 20, 2000 23 Kansas 1 2022 1st Rnd, #14, Cleveland Cavaliers Vernon Carey, Jr. PF 06-Sep 270 Feb 25, 2001 22 Duke 3 2020 2nd Rnd, #32, Charlotte Hornets Kihei Clark PG 05-Oct 167 Jan 25, 2000 23 Virginia 0 2023 NBA Draft, Undrafted Ed Croswell FC 06-Aug 240 Sep 6, 1999 23 Providence 0 2023 NBA Draft, Undrafted Keyonte George SG 06-Apr 185 Nov 8, 2003 19 Baylor 0 2023 1st Rnd, #16, Utah Jazz Joey Hauser PF 06-Sep 220 Jul 17, 1999 23 Michigan State 0 2023 NBA Draft, Undrafted Taylor Hendricks PF 06-Sep 210 Nov 22, 2003 19 UCF 0 2023 1st Rnd, #9, Utah Jazz Keshawn Justice SF 06-Jul 225 Oct 22, 1999 23 Santa Clara 0 2023 NBA Draft, Undrafted Johnny Juzang SG 06-Jul 215 Mar 17, 2001 22 UCLA 1 2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted Taevion Kinsey GF 06-May 190 Mar 10, 2000 23 Marshall 0 2023 NBA Draft, Undrafted Yauhen Massalski FC 06-Sep 240 Mar 25, 1999 24 San Francisco 0 2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted Nick Ongenda C 06-Nov 230 Sep 29, 2000 22 DePaul 0 2023 NBA Draft, Undrafted Micah Potter C 06-Oct 240 Apr 6, 1998 25 Wisconsin 2 2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted Colbey Ross PG 06-Jan 180 Oct 22, 1998 24 Pepperdine 0 2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted Luka Samanic PF 06-Oct 227 Jan 9, 2000 23 Union Olimpija (Slovenia) 4 2019 1st Rnd, #19, San Antonio Spurs Brice Sensabaugh SF 06-Jun 235 Oct 30, 2003 19 Ohio State 0 2023 1st Rnd, #28, Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Suns (+175), Jazz (-175)

Spread: Suns (+5), Jazz (-5)

Total: 181.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Players to watch

Luka Samanic, Ochai Agbaji and Keyonte George will be the three-headed monster the Phoenix Suns need to try and nullify during their July 14 contest.

Samanic and Agbaji both bring NBA experience to Utha's rotation and have been showing the development in their games, having both seen minutes at the NBA level last season.

George is clearly out to prove that he deserves rotational minutes next season, too. For the Suns, Hunter Hale will be a name to watch off the bench, especially following his 21-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week.

Beyond Hale, Grant Sherfield and Gabe Brown are also liable to have an impressive night should the coaching staff feature them on the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes