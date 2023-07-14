The Utah Jazz have been a fun team to watch during Las Vegas Summer League, with Luka Samanic impressing along with Ochai Agbaji. On July 14, Utah face off against the Phoenix Suns, who enter the contest with a 1-2 record over their first three games in Las Vegas.
Phoenix may be a super team in the NBA, but in Summer League, they have one of the weakest rosters on paper, with very little NBA experience to call upon and no top-draft or free-agent prospects in their rotation.
Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Prediction
Utha's roster boasts multiple players with NBA experience, along with some younger talent that is likely eager to impress. Samanic, Agbaji, Keyonte George and Colbey Ross have all had their moments over the last week and will likely be full of confidence heading into their latest game.
Phoenix, meanwhile, has struggled to put out a solid brand of basketball during their time in Las Vegas this year and doesn't project to have the talent nor the depth to compete with the Jazz.
As such, the Jazz should be considered strong favorites to add another win to their Summer League tally.
Phoenix Suns Summer League Roster
Utah Jazz Summer League Roster
Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Suns (+175), Jazz (-175)
Spread: Suns (+5), Jazz (-5)
Total: 181.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)
Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Players to watch
Luka Samanic, Ochai Agbaji and Keyonte George will be the three-headed monster the Phoenix Suns need to try and nullify during their July 14 contest.
Samanic and Agbaji both bring NBA experience to Utha's rotation and have been showing the development in their games, having both seen minutes at the NBA level last season.
George is clearly out to prove that he deserves rotational minutes next season, too. For the Suns, Hunter Hale will be a name to watch off the bench, especially following his 21-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week.
Beyond Hale, Grant Sherfield and Gabe Brown are also liable to have an impressive night should the coaching staff feature them on the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
