Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Match Preview - April 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a mouth-watering 2020-21 NBA clash between two top teams in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz will take on the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Wednesday.

The Utah Jazz come into this matchup off a rare loss against the Dallas Mavericks, But they have been in characteristically dominant form since the All-star break. Donovan Mitchell has emerged as a candidate for the NBA MVP award, while Rudy Gobert has continued his impressive defensive performances from the first half of the season.

The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, have won six straight games, with Devin Booker catching fire in recent weeks. Chris Paul has produced double-doubles in his last three appearances, while Cameron Johnson has also contributed with points off the bench.

Both teams will have all their key stars available despite having multiple injury concerns.

📹| Mike: 28p | 7a | 6 3pm | 3r | 1s

JC: 16p | 4r | 2 3pm | 1s

Don: 16p | 5r | 4a

Bojan: 16p | 5r

Royce: 7r | 2p | 2a | 1s | 1b

Derrick: 7r | 2p | 2r | 1b

Georges: 6p | 2 3pm | 1r | 1a

Joe: 3p | 3a | 2r#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq pic.twitter.com/ihKL7IYdT3 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 6, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns| NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 7, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, April 8th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have been in great form this season.

The Utah Jazz have won nine of their last ten games, with Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks the only team to have beaten them during this period.

Multiple Jazz players have been in impressive form over the past few weeks, with Donovan Mitchell producing some mind-boggling numbers from the 3-point zone.

The Utah Jazz have a highly efficient attack, with as many as five players hovering around the 15-point mark per game. Moreover, Jordan Clarkson is the clear favorite for the NBA sixth man of the year award, producing crucial points for his team on a nightly basis.

Key Player – Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz’s offensive players have thrived, as Rudy Gobert has provided a solid defensive base.

Gobert is averaging in double digits in both points and rebounds, quietly doing a huge job for his team. He is averaging an unreal 2.9 blocks per game, with his all-round rebounding skills also coming in handy for the Utah Jazz.

The @utahjazz crush the @cavs 114-75.



Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 19 points, while Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley added 18 each.



Jazz have won six in a row. #takenote pic.twitter.com/n2m1Ut4kDm — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 30, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Luka Doncic l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O'Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are second in the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns, much like the Utah Jazz, have surprised many this season. Chris Paul’s presence has added a certain level of efficiency to the team, with De’Andre Ayton and Mikal Bridges also producing more than ten points per game.

The Phoenix Suns have been efficient at both ends of the court, with the likes of Dario Saric and Cameron Johnson producing stellar performances off the bench in recent weeks.

The Phoenix Suns’ best offensive player has been Devin Booker. He has averaged more than 25 points along with nearly four assists and as many rebounds per game.

Key Player – Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been huge at both ends of the court for the Phoenix Suns this season. He is averaging 16 points and 8.8 assists per game.

He has a healthy shooting efficiency of around 55% \ and has had an impact at the defensive end of the court as well.

Chris Paul is producing 1.5 steals per game and has arguably been the most important player for the Phoenix Suns this campaign.

Chris Paul tonight:



17 Pts

12 Ast

100% FG

1 Turnover



Point God @CP3 pic.twitter.com/yoUOGwcKjt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 3, 2021

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Jazz vs Suns Match Prediction

This match could be an entertaining one, as it pits arguably two of the best teams in the league this season. The Utah Jazz will be disappointed with a loss in their previous outing and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will not have it easy against the Utah Jazz as they look to win their seventh game on the trot.

On paper, the Utah Jazz appear to be the marginal favorites in this game.

Where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns game?

The Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns game will be locally televised on Bally Sports Arizona and AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.