Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will hit the road for their next game, as they head to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on January 24, Monday.

The Jazz are coming off a 92-94 loss against the Golden State Warriors. With a loss against a top team in the West, the Jazz are now 30-17 on the season. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns continue to be one of the most dominant regular-season teams.

With a 113-103 win against the Indiana Pacers, the Suns continue to hold on to the top spot in the West with a 36-9 season record.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, January 24th, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 25th, 2022; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Utah Jazz Preview

Donovan Mitchell could miss his fourth game in a row.

With their loss to the Golden State Warriors on the road, the Utah Jazz are 2-3 in their last five games. They have also lost their last four away games.

The Jazz have been quite inconsistent since the start of the new year. While the absence and return of Rudy Gobert affected their rotations, the big man has had little impact in helping the team this month.

Against the Warriors, Utah hung tough throughout the course of the game. Cutting through two big deficits to keep the game close, the Jazz also managed to tie the game with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

While Bojan Bogdanovic kept things interesting with a late three-pointer to bring the Jazz to within two points, the basket would be his last of the game.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz



#TakeNote | @ZionsBank Bojan with a good look late & led us in scoring with 21 points Bojan with a good look late & led us in scoring with 21 points 👟#TakeNote | @ZionsBank https://t.co/C4fD6ITwzP

Against Phoenix, the Jazz will miss Donovan Mitchell. With Mitchell out of the rotation, Utah have taken a severe hit on the scoring front. Rudy Gobert also potentially joining the injury report is another concern.

Key Player - Mike Conley

Mike Conley elevates to shoot a floater.

The key player for the Utah Jazz in Monday night's game could be Mike Conley. Although he is not the primary star in the team, the Jazz will be significantly shorthanded as they head into their matchup in Phoenix.

Conley might consider sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back, with Gobert and Mitchell both potentially out with injury. However, the Jazz find themselves in a serious predicament. Conley will have to step up and assume more responsibility in this game.

NBA @NBA



in front on NBA League Pass: The touch from Mike Conley on this floater @utahjazz in front on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream The touch from Mike Conley on this floater 👀@utahjazz in front on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/OFdg9rLyQ3

Conley has been a great shooter and playmaker with Utah. Delivering much-needed baskets and facilitating their offense, Conley is a crafty veteran who knows how to get the best out of his teammates.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Joe Ingles | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Eric Paschall.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have continued their dominant streak this month. Going 5-0 in their last five, the Suns will look to extend their winning streak against the Pacers.

There were a few impressive points to note in their game against Indiana. A major one was the minutes played by Chris Paul. He played 41 minutes in the game, and recorded 18 points and 16 assists.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Book missed 18 of 23 shots and the Suns still won! Devin Booker blocks the shot then blows the wide-open windmill dunkBook missed 18 of 23 shots and the Suns still won! Devin Booker blocks the shot then blows the wide-open windmill dunk 😂 Book missed 18 of 23 shots and the Suns still won! https://t.co/XitVdKiIjy

Additionally, on an off night for Devin Booker, the Suns enjoyed the contributions of Mikal Bridges, who had 23 points, and Bismack Biyombo off the bench, who bagged 21.

With Deandre Ayton still out of the rotation, JaVale McGee and Biyombo have offered some good minutes to the Suns. With Jae Crowder also potentially missing this game, Phoenix will need to make some adjustments.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul attempts to shoot from mid-range.

The key player for the Phoenix Suns in Monday's game could be Chris Paul. Coming off a solid double-double outing against the Indiana Pacers, Paul continues to be a key piece in the Suns' system.

Paul is one of the craftiest players in the NBA. Still putting up tremendous numbers at this stage in his career, Paul has helped the Suns become one of the best fourth-quarter teams this season.

Paul continues to run Phoenix's offense to perfection, be it hitting the open man in the corner, finding the big in the dunker's spot or getting an easy bucket from the elbow.

Against Utah, Phoenix will look to Paul to help them overwhelm the Jazz. While the Jazz will have a significant inside presence with Gobert, the Suns will need to limit his range and establish a solid offensive rhythm to continue their winning streak.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - JaVale McGee.

Jazz vs Suns Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns game is Monday night's marquee matchup. With two top teams in the Western conference facing off, the clash should be an enticing one.

However, the Suns are favored to win this game. Although the Jazz are a solid team, their current form and decimated roster means they could struggle to beat the Suns.

Playing against a team such as Phoenix, who are particularly good at executing schemes, the Jazz could have a tough time finding an answer to their role players who can step up.

Where to watch Jazz vs Suns game?

The Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KMVP 98.7/S: KSUN.

