Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 8, 2024

The Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns matchup is one of the nine NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with Phoenix leading the season series 3-0. The most recent game was on Nov. 19 and the Suns won 140-137.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 8.

The Suns hold a 104-95 all-time advantage against the Jazz. Phoenix won the most recent matchup behind Kevin Durant’s 39 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Lauri Markkanen had 38 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, at Footprint Center. The game begins at 9 p.m. EST and will be televised on Arizona's Family 3TV/Arizona's Family Sports and KJZZ. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Jazz (+220) vs. Suns (-275)

Spread: Jazz +6.5) vs. Suns (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o243.5) vs. Suns -110 (u243.5)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns preview

The Jazz (26-26) are 10th in the West and won two of their most recent games. They, however, won just four of the past 10 games. Utah pulled off a 124-117 upset against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. Before that, it beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-108. The Jazz are on a great little run but they need to continue this form against the Suns.

The Suns (30-21) didn’t have a great start to the season because of injuries to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. They have, however, clawed their way to the fifth spot in the West. Phoenix is on a two-game win streak.

It most recently defeated the Bucks 114-106 on Tuesday. Booker had 32 points in the win, while Durant (28 points and 10 rebounds) and Beal (25 points and 10 rebounds) had double-doubles.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns starting lineups

As per ESPN, Brice Sensabaugh is listed as questionable for Utah with left hip soreness. With a mostly healthy squad, Jazz coach Will Hardy should start Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, Markkanen, Simone Fontecchio and John Collins.

Bradley Beal is listed as questionable on the Suns injury report with a sprained right ankle. Damion Lee continues to be out as he recovers from knee surgery. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel should start Booker, Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen, Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns betting tips

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 25.5 points for the game, which is lower than his season average of 28.3 points. With Bradley Beal questionable, Durant will have more opportunities to shoot the ball and should end the night with over 25.5 points.

Lauri Markkanen has an over/under of 24.5 points. It is higher than his season average of 23.8 points. However, he averages 26.0 points in the three games against Phoenix this season. Expect Markkanen to be aggressive as Utah tries to get its first win against the Suns in 2023-24. The Finnish forward should end the night with over 24.5 points.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns prediction

The Suns are favored at home by the oddsmakers. If Bradley Beal is declared unfit after morning shootaround, expect Utah to cause an upset, especially after strong showings against OKC and Milwaukee. While the Jazz could cause an upset, it won’t slow down the scoring for either side. The team total should be over 243.5 points.

