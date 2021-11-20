Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will host the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday. The two teams will lock horns for the third time this season, with their fourth meeting scheduled for March 13th, 2022. The Jazz have won both their previous clashes with the Kings this campaign, thanks to game-high performances from Donovan Mitchell.

The Sacramento Kings have been underwhelming so far. Many expect them to end their playoff drought this season. They started the season well, winning five of their first nine games, but lost six of their next seven. The rookie Davion Mitchell has been a great addition to the team, and has displayed his defensive prowess early in the season.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, have returned to their dominant ways. They are one of just three teams in the NBA who are top five in both offensive (1st) and defensive (4th) rating. They are 10-5 on the season, and are third in the Western Conference standings.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz feature a clean injury report for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings.

They have sent four players to their G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars. Udoka Azubuike, Elijah Hughes and Jared Butler are on assignment to the G-League, while Malik Fitts is fulfilling his two-way contract obligations.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Udoka Azubuike Out G-League - On Assignment Jared Butler Out G-League - On Assignment Elijah Hughes Out G-League - On Assignment Malik Fitts Out G-League Two-way

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings

Just like the Utah Jazz, the Sacramento Kings also feature an entirely healthy line-up. They have just one player sent to their NBA G-league affiliate Stockton Kings - Louis King - who is on a two-way deal. The team has called back Neemias Queta and Robert Woodard II from the G-League into their line-up.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Louis King Out G-League Two-way

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Line-ups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will likely deploy their ideal line-up, as they are featuring a healthy roster. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should start in the backcourt with Conley running point.

Bojan Bogdanovic could start as the small forward while Royce O'Neale retains his power forward spot. Rudy Gobert, the team's bonafide center and highest-paid player, should also feature. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles are not just two of the best bench players in the Utah Jazz, but in the entire NBA.

Sacramento Kings

Given the healthy roster, coach Luke Walton will have the luxury of utilizing the entire line-up. He has been experimenting with the team's rotations lately, and has altered the depth in general. The Sacramento Kings have sophomore Tyrese Haliburton as the shooting guard sharing the backcourt with De'Aaron Fox, while Buddy Hield comes off the bench.

Harrison Barnes has been moved to the small forward spot, while Chimezie Metu starts as the power forward now. Richaun Holmes should retain his center position. Marvin Bagley III and Davion Mitchell should receive the most minutes off the bench along with Hield.

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Sacramento Kings

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Chimezie Metu | C - Richaun Holmes.

