Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz will be in California on Friday as they face the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. This will serve as the Kings' first home game, while the Jazz hit the road after their home season opener.

Despite finishing the preseason with identical records of three losses and one win, the two teams enter this matchup coming off very different opening-game performances.

The Kings suffered a 120-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns in their last outing, while the Utah Jazz secured an impressive 129-108 win over the LA Clippers. In terms of the standings, Sacramento (0-1) ranks joint eighth, while the Jazz (1-0) are in fourth place.

Although beginning their season with contrasting results, the two teams will look to better their records as the Jazz look to remain unbeaten while the Kings hope to get their first win of the season.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

Moneyline: Jazz +180, Kings -215

Spread: Jazz +5.5 (-110), Kings -5.5 (-100)

Total over/under (o/u): Jazz o232.5 (-105), Kings u232.5 (-115)

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

After an underwhelming pre-season campaign, the Utah Jazz began their regular season with an impressive win over the LA Clippers. Utah made an electric start to the game in Salt Lake City, recording 43 points in the first quarter. They continued scoring with a similar rhythm, ending the first half with a 31-point lead.

The Clippers staged a second-half fightback, taking both quarters, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their first-half deficit, and the game ended 129-108 in favor of the Jazz. Walker Kessler led Utah with 22 points, while Lauri Markkanen added 20 to help secure the win.

With the Kings missing Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis, the Jazz will be hoping to record a similar attacking display on Thursday.

On the other hand, Sacramento enters the game after a tough loss against the Phoenix Suns. The Kings started the game brilliantly against the Suns, establishing an early lead and taking it into halftime. However, Phoenix rallied back in the second half and overcame a 20-point deficit to hand the Kings a loss in their season opener.

Zach LaVine served as the Kings' star player during the game, recording 30 points while shooting 13-24 from the field. DeMar DeRozan had 29 points of his own, but the duo's display wasn't enough to secure the win.

Despite the opening night loss, the Kings had many positives to take and will be hoping to secure a win in their first game at home.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings predicted starting five

Utah Jazz

PG- Keyonte George, SG- Svi Mykhailiuk, SF- Kyle Filipowski, PF- Lauri Markkanen, C- Walker Kessler

Sacramento Kings

PG- Dennis Schroder, SG- Malik Monk, SF-Zach LaVine, PF- DeMar DeRozan, C- Drew Eubanks

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings betting tips

Walker Kessler is projected to score 11.5 points against the Kings and offers odds of -110 for over 10.5 points scored.

Zach LaVine recorded 30 in his first outing and is projected to record 22.3 points against the Jazz. The star offers odds of -125 for under 22.5 points scored.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings prediction

After securing their first win of the season on opening night, the Utah Jazz will be looking to secure back-to-back wins. While the Kings are the favorites to win according to odd makers due to their home court advantage, the Jazz should serve as tough opponents.

With Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray missing, the Kings' frontcourt will be at a size disadvantage, something the Jazz will be eager to exploit.

Our prediction: Jazz win

