Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Preview and Prediction - 29th January 2020

Utah Jazz will be looking to bounce back from a tough loss against the Houston Rockets

Match details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Center San Antonio, TX

Last game result

Utah Jazz (32-14): 117-126 loss to the Houston Rockets (27 Jan, Monday)

San Antonio Spurs (20-26): 109-110 loss to Chicago Bulls (27 Jan, Monday)

Utah Jazz preview

Utah Jazz suffered the third loss in their last 22 games when they lost to Houston Rockets on Monday. The Jazz are in serious contention for the top spot in the West as they trail the Los Angeles Lakers by 4 games. Utah are 16th in the league in terms of scoring offense and 12th in rebounding. The Jazz have the best shooting rate from beyond the arc in the league which should help against the Spurs perimeter defense.

Key player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been an absolute superstar for the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell leads the team with nearly 25 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. He also became one of the six guards to complete 4,500 points during their first 200 games in the league. The guard is averaging nearly 40% from the three-point range this month and with a field goal accuracy of 47%.

Utah Jazz predicted lineup:

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

San Antonio Spurs preview

The San Antonio Spurs plummeted to another loss against the Chicago Bulls. It was their third consecutive loss. They are still in playoff contention and only 2 games behind eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies. Spurs haven’t been great offensively this season as they are only ninth in terms of scoring per game. They are seventh in rebounding and 13th in assists. They are one of the worst teams in the NBA when it comes to shooting from beyond the arc and will have to get their offense going inside the paint.

Key players – DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has performed at an all-star level this season

DeMar DeRozan has arguably had an all-star caliber season so far. He’s been averaging nearly 23 points per game, 5.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds. At one point he had a 13-game stretch where he dropped 20 or more points on at least 50% shooting from the field. The only other guard to match that is Michael Jordan. He also shoots at a higher field goal percentage than every top vote-getter for the All-Star Weekend, while also still contesting for a playoff position.

San Antonio Spurs predicted lineup:

Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, Jakob Poeltl

Jazz vs Spurs match predictions

The Utah Jazz will look to put the game against Houston behind them as quickly as possible since they’re still in contention for the top spot in the West. Spurs have been very inconsistent this season and it’s hard to see them beat one of the best teams in the NBA.

Where to watch Jazz vs Spurs

The clash will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Southwest and Altitude Sports. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.