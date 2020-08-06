Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - August 7th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Friday, August 6th, 2020, 1:00 PM ET (Friday 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: HP Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Utah Jazz, who are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, take on the tenth-seeded San Antonio Spurs in Friday's first game. The Utah Jazz will hope to pull away from the Houston Rockets, who are just half a game behind them. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, will hope to get a win and get closer to the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Utah Jazz Preview

With a 124-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Utah Jazz are finally looking like the team they were before the playoffs. With each player contributing to the team's success, the Utah Jazz will be looking forward to a win against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the game against the Grizzlies, Joel Ingles hit his stride with 25 points including 6 three-pointers. Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert had solid 20-point games while Donovan Mitchell played the facilitator's role.

Advertisement

With all the starters scoring efficiently and Jordan Clarkson finally shooting well again, the Utah Jazz seemed to have shrugged off the slow start to the NBA restart and will be ready to cement their position in the fourth spot in the Western Conference.

Key player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell in action for the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell has been playing at an elite level of late. He had a 30-point game against the Lakers and has looked lethal since then. He averages 24 points a game this season and now without Bogdanovic on the team, his role as a scorer is more important than ever.

If Mitchell can get the ball moving fluidly and score at a high rate, the Utah Jazz will not find it too difficult to put away the San Antonio Spurs.

Utah Jazz predicted lineup

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert

San Antonio Spurs Preview

After their heartbreaking 126-132 loss against the Denver Nuggets, the San Antonio Spurs are hanging on by a thread. They need to win games to make it to the play-in tournament.

In the game against the Nuggets, Derrick White scored 23 points while DeMar DeRozan scored 18. It was the bench that provided them with the much-needed scoring, with Rudy Gay stepping up with 24 points and Keldon Johnson adding 20 points to his name.

Teamwork makes the dream work on both ends. pic.twitter.com/VkgiRtZWbp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 5, 2020

The San Antonio Spurs, without LaMarcus Aldridge, have performed quite well and have lost in close games against stronger opponents. They will hope to get a win against the Utah Jazz and boost their run for the playoffs.

Key player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan in action for the San Antonio Spurs

With the San Antonio Spurs playing without an injured LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan has stepped up to the challenge of leading the Spurs in the NBA bubble. The talented forward has put up great numbers this season with 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.

While the Spurs' chances of making it to the playoffs are slim, they can pull off miracles if DeMar DeRozan starts balling out.

San Antonio Spurs predicted lineup

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are favorites to win this game against the San Antonio Spurs. With all of their players in great shape, they will look to dominate the game early and rack up another win.

The San Antonio Spurs will have their work cut out for them in this game. Their hopes will lie in sticking close to the Jazz and closing out the game effectively in the fourth quarter.

Where to watch Jazz vs Spurs?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on AT&T Sportsnet and FOX Sports Southwest. This game will not be broadcast on national television. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 6th, 2020