Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - January 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Having 3 of their last 5 games this season, Utah Jazz will now travel away from home to face off against the San Antonio Spurs.

With Mike Conley Jr leading the way, Utah Jazz look ready for a great season going forward. However, Donovan Mitchell, who was the star in the bubble, as had a rather slow start to the season. While on the other hand, defensive powerhouse Rudy Gobert is trying his best to live up to his $200 million tag.

San Antonio Spurs started the 2020-21 NBA season with a bang, winning 2 straight matches but have since suffered 3 consecutive defeats. Apart from having some hugely talented vets, even the rookies have stepped up for Gregg Popovich this season.

The loss of LaMarcus Aldridge has left the San Antonio Spurs a little thin as far as bigs are concerned, but the return of Derrick White so quickly from a toe injury has been a huge relief.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs | 2020-21 NBA Regular season

Date & Time: January 3, 2021 | 6:00 PM CT

Venue: AT&T Center

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are in a good spot with Mike Conley leading the team on the offensive end, even as Donovan Mitchell struggles to get buckets. Defensively they have one of the best centers in the league in Rudy Gobert to guard their paint. His chemistry with the ball handlers on the team is excellent giving him easy alley-oops and excellent pick and roll coordination.

Key Player - Mike Conley Jr.

Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers

As mentioned earlier Mike Conely has had a great start to his season and is currently showcasing All-Star form. He led the team with 33 points and 7 assists as they beat the Clippers in their previous game. For the season Mike Conley is averaging 21.4 points 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 47.4% from the field and 45.2% from 3 point range.

Utah Jazz Predicted Starting lineup

Mike Conely Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanović

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs won their first two games of the season but are now looking to stop a three-game skid including 2 back-to-back defeats by the LA Lakers.

Tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz is the last home game before San Antonio embarks on a 5-game road trip that will see them away from the AT&T Center for a 10-day period. With back to back games coming up in LA, the Spurs would love a victory to shake off the 3-game losing streak that they’re currently on.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

The 4-time All Star is one of the best 2 guards in the league. Demar DeRozan's mid-range scoring and ability to find key players at the right moments are two of his greatest strengths. In the last game against the LA Lakers, which the San Antonion Spurs lost, he put up 23 points 9 rebounds and 7 assists. For the season, DeRozan is averaging 21.8 points 8 assists and 6.2 rebounds while shooting an excellent 49.3% from the field.

San Antonio Spurs Starting lineup

DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker

Jazz vs Spurs Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs who are desperate to get a win after losing 3 straight games will be the favorites going into the encounter. However, counting out Utah Jazz will be a mistake as they look to carry on the momentum gained after the first two weeks of the season.

Where to watch Jazz vs Spurs?

The Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Southwest. You can also live stream the game on the NBA League Pass.