Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 14

The Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is one of seven NBA Summer League games scheduled on Monday. Heading into this game, the two teams are on opposite ends of the Summer League standings.

On the one hand, the Jazz have gone 0-2 to start things off in this Las Vegas-based tournament. In their first Summer League outing this year at the Thomas & Mack Center, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets 111-105 last Friday. Then, on Sunday, they absorbed a 103-93 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

On the other hand, the Spurs went undefeated in their first two Summer League games in Las Vegas. This past Thursday, San Antonio blew out the Philadelphia 76ers 111-70. Two days later, the Spurs overcame the Cooper Flagg-led Dallas Mavericks by securing a 76-69 win.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs game details and odds

The game between the Jazz and the Spurs is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Teams Odds Utah Jazz +5.5 San Antonio Spurs -5.5

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs preview

Though the Jazz remained within striking distance of the Hornets during their matchup last Friday, Charlotte had built enough of a cushion in the first half to weather the fierce Utah comeback in the last 20 minutes of play. Over the weekend, the Jazz also had a chance to take down the Warriors, but Golden State kept Utah at arm's length till the end.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have drawn solid performances from the likes of David Jones-Garcia and Dylan Harper in their two victories thus far. In both of San Antonio's Summer League wins, they have shot more efficiently than their opponent while also prevailing in the rebounding battle.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Summer League roster

Utah Jazz

PLAYER POS Cody Williams Forward Isaiah Collier Guard Jaden Springer Guard Walter Clayton Jr. Guard Elijah Harkless Guard-Forward John Tonje Forward Ace Bailey Forward RJ Luis Jr. Guard-Forward Kyle Filipowski Forward Max Abmas Guard J'Wan Roberts Forward Dane Goodwin Guard-Forward Selton Miguel Guard-Forward Adama Sanogo Center Jaylan Gainey Forward Cameron McGriff Forward Steve Crowl Forward\

San Antonio Spurs

Player POS Dylan Harper Guard Ibrahima Diallo Forward Carter Bryant Forward Kyle Mangas Forward Jameer Nelson Jr. Guard Dexter Dennis Guard Chibuzo Agbo Guard David Jones-Garcia Forward Osayi Osifo Forward Riley Minix Forward Nathan Mensah Center Cam Carter Guard Josh Uduje Guard Jacksen Moni Forward Noah Farrakhan Guard Kino Lilly Jr. Guard Harrison Ingram Guard-Forward

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Spurs are expected to defeat the Jazz to go up 3-0. The impeccable execution that San Antonio has displayed on both ends of the floor makes it even more difficult for Utah to get their first win in Las Vegas.

