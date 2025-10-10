Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 10, 2025

The Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is one of five NBA preseason games scheduled on Friday. This will be the second preseason outing for both teams.

These two Western Conference squads found themselves in the draft lottery this past summer, and they are looking to use the preseason as a catalyst of good things to come in the 2025-26 campaign.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs game details and betting tips

The game between the Jazz and the Spurs is scheduled to tip off at 8:00pm ET inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Fans can follow the game live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Jazz (+184) vs Spurs (-230)

Spread: Jazz (+6.5) vs Spurs (-6.5)

Total: Jazz -113 (o228.5) vs Spurs -110 (u228.5)

Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Jazz are coming off a 140-127 loss in their preseason debut against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Rookie Ace Bailey had 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in this loss.

Meanwhile, the Spurs won their first preseason outing against the Miami Heat. In their 112-107 victory on Wednesday, Keldon Johnson topscored for San Antonio with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Jazz

PG: Keyonte George | SG: Ace Bailey | SF: Svi Mykhailiuk | PF: Taylor Hendricks | C: Jusuf Nurkic

Spurs

PG: Devin Vassell | SG: Julian Champagnie | SF: Keldon Johnson | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Victor Wembanyama

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Though Bailey, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, had an impressive preseason debut for the Jazz in which he outscored Kevin Durant, the Spurs have the advantage of continuity as a good number of their key rotation players last year are set to compete in this preseason game.

Victor Wembanyama, who earned his first All-Star selection last season, is expected to leave his imprint on both ends of the floor as the Spurs ramp up their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign. Thanks in part to Wembanyama, the Spurs are expected to win their preseason game against the Jazz on Friday.

