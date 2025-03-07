Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | | March 7, 2025 

The Utah Jazz will continue a four-game road swing with a game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Utah hopes to bounce back with a win after opening the schedule in Washington with a 125-122 loss. The Jazz will not have Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson and Hendricks Taylor, but Walker Kessler and emerging rookie Isaiah Collier are available.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are even more hobbled than the Jazz heading into the game. Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett are out for rest. They joined multiple players who are on the inactive list due to injuries. The Raptors looked to extend a modest two-game winning run when they host the struggling Jazz despite injury issues.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will host the Jazz-Raptors encounter. Basketball fans can stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Jazz (+185) vs. Raptors (-225)

Odds: Jazz (+5.5) vs. Raptors (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Jazz (o229.0 -110) vs. Raptors (u229.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Utah Jazz continue to have trouble slowing down opponents. Will Hardy’s team is last in the NBA in defensive rating, the biggest reason it has struggled this season.

The Jazz must do better on that end because the offense will not have its usual source of points. Toronto is injury-riddled, but beating the Raptors will be difficult for the visitors if their defense continues to falter.

The Toronto Raptors posted impressive back-to-back wins against the Orlando Magic before the matchup against the Jazz. Toronto, though, will not be at full strength when they host Utah. Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley have to do the heavy lifting as multiple usual key contributors are inactive.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups

Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier | SG: Collin Sexton | SF: Brice Sensabaugh | PF: KJ Martin | C: Kyle Filipowski

Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley | PG: Jamal Shead | SG: Ja’Kobe Walter | PF: Scottie Barnes | C: Chris Boucher

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Immanuel Quickley will shoulder a bigger load on offense than usual with several Raptors players out. The speedy point guard, averaging 19.5 ppg in March, could top his 20.5 (O/U) points prop against Utah’s bottom-ranked defense.

Collin Sexton has been dealing with an ankle injury, but he will be available against the Raptors. Minus Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson, Jazz coach Will Hardy will ask him to be more aggressive in looking for his shots. Sexton could eke past his 16.5 (O/U) points prop.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Raptors are injury-hampered, but they are at home and their defense has been competitive. They also have Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, arguably the best players in the game. Toronto likely rolls to its third straight win and beat the -5.5 spread.

