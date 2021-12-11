Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The NBA’s hottest team right now, the Utah Jazz, will conclude a four-game trip with a visit to the Capital One Arena to face the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

The Jazz have been bludgeoning opponents in their six-game winning run, winning by an average of almost 17 points. They are doing it through an offense that has worked with clock-like precision. Donovan Mitchell has been the catalyst in the Utah Jazz garnering a 130 offensive rating in their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have been shaky in their last ten games. They lost three consecutive outings before surviving a close decision over the Detroit Pistons via a Kyle Kuzma buzzer beater.

While the Jazz have been humming in offense, the Wizards have been atrocious at the other end. They have the worst defensive rating in the league in their last ten games.

NBA @NBA



The triple gives the



OT on NBA League Pass: KUZMA IN THE CLUTCH 🤯The triple gives the @WashWizards the lead with 0.6 on the clock!OT on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/LP KUZMA IN THE CLUTCH 🤯The triple gives the @WashWizards the lead with 0.6 on the clock! OT on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/LP https://t.co/HmuR5ZOiih

For the Washington Wizards to have a chance to defend their home floor, their once top-ten defense will have to get back to form. In offense, the Wizards should stick to their trend of scoring in bunches inside the paint. They compete really well when they pound teams inside the shaded lane.

The only problem with that for the Wizards could be Rudy Gobert’s presence in the middle of the Utah Jazz’s defense. Washington could have their work cut out against the scorching-hot Jazz.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz are as healthy as any team can be in the NBA right now. They have seldom used Udoka Azubuike and Elijah Hughes, who are in their injury list. The former has been ruled questionable due to an ankle injury, while Hughes has been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Azubuike, Udoka Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Injury Hughes, Elijah Out G League - On Assignment

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura (conditioning) are significant names in the injury report for the Washington Wizards. The rest of the names on their list have all been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Ayayi, Joel Out G League - Two-Way Bryant, Thomas Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Left ACL injury recovery Hachimura, Rui Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Todd, Isaiah Out G League - On Assignment Winston, Cassius Out G League - Two-Way

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are rolling over opponents with an almost unstoppable offense. [Photo: CGTN]

Head coach Quin Snyder’s first unit is set in stone as long as they are all healthy. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should share the backcourt and generate the offense. The forward spots could be taken by Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, respectively.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert should get his usual man in the middle post for the Utah Jazz.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are likely to roll out with their usual lineup for this game, despite their recent struggles. Bradley Beal should be the designated shooter, while Spencer Dinwiddie runs the plays. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could play small forward opposite Kyle Kuzma, who should play power forward.

Daniel Gafford could be busy all night keeping Rudy Gobert off the glass as the Washington Wizards’ starting center.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O’Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Washington Wizards

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.

Edited by Bhargav