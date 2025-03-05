Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

The Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Wednesday. These are two of the worst teams in the league this season, with Utah last in the West with a 15-46 record, while Washington is last in the East with a 11-49 record.

The two teams have played each other 114 times in the regular season, with the Jazz holding a 62-52 lead. This will be their first of two games this season. They last played on March 4, 2024, when the Jazz won 127-115 behind Collin Sexton’s 29 points. Washington was led by Jordan Poole with 32 points.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 5, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and KJZZ. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Jazz (+165) vs. Wizards (-200)

Spread: Jazz (+5) vs. Wizards (-5)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o230.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards preview

The Jazz are on a two-game losing streak and have won just three of their past 10 games. They are just 7-22 on the road, a record that doesn’t bode well for Wednesday’s game. Utah is coming off of a 134-106 blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Kyle Filipowski came off the bench to lead the team with 25 points.

Utah will be without several of its key players, including Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, John Collins and Collin Sexton, on Wednesday.

The Wizards are coming off of a 106-90 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. Newly acquired Khris Middleton led the team with 16 points with Jordan Poole out with an elbow injury.

Washington has the worst record in the league and has won just two of its past 10 games. While the team is mathematically not out of playoff contention yet, it is very unlikely as they are 12.0 games out of the 10th spot in the East.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards betting props

Kyle Filipowski’s points total is set at 13.5. While that is way over his season average of 7.6 points, the oddsmakers favor him to cross the mark because of the players slated to miss Wednesday’s game. We expect the same. Bet on the over.

Khris Middleton’s points total is set at 14.5, a mark he is favored to cross. He has done so in the past two games and should be able to continue the streak against Utah as well. Bet on the over.

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Wizards to get a win at home. We expect the same as the Jazz might find it a bit too much to overcome their injury issues. Washington should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 230.5 points.

